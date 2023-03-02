Mariah Jones-Bey scores 22 as Pikesville girls basketball rallies to beat Loch Raven, 57-48

Seconds before the final buzzer sounded in Wednesday night’s Class 1A South Region I girls basketball final, Pikesville’s Aliyah Taylor and Tykeisha Hill leaped from their defensive stances and combined to simultaneously block a Loch Raven shot attempt.

Hill gathered the loose ball and passed up court to Bree Taylor, who made a layup as time expired. Mariah Jones-Bey and Jayda Mayles looked on as their teammates’ stellar defensive play and an exclamation-point basket closed the win that punched the Panthers’ ticket to the state quarterfinals with a 57-48 win over the host Raiders.

Advertisement

As Mayles said after, “It’s never just one person. Everybody contributes, and that’s why we’re such a good team.”

Led by Jones-Bey’s 22 points, the Panthers used balanced scoring and a frenetic zone defense to rally from a nine-point halftime deficit.

Advertisement

“This couldn’t be our last game,” said Jones-Bey, the Panthers’ freshman point guard. “We really wanted it. We played like a team, like we always do. We’re happy we won it, and we’re happy we beat Loch Raven again.”

It was less than a month ago that Pikesville (20-4) steamrolled the Raiders (19-2), 57-29, in the teams’ regular-season matchup at Pikesville. Wednesday’s contest saw the upset-minded Raiders determined to serve up a cold dish of playoff revenge.

The hosts looked the part. Loch Raven’s Destaney Harris hit a 3-pointer on her team’s first possession, and even when Jones-Bey and Aliyah Taylor responded with first-quarter 3s to give Pikesville a 16-11 lead, a competitive battle was unfolding, and the Raiders were about to surge.

Loch Raven’s quick-rotating 2-3 zone defense jammed passing lanes and caused repeated Pikesville turnovers in the second quarter, and the Raiders capitalized. Meona Boykin scored nine of her 10 points in the quarter, while Harris hit another 3 and Morgan Jones scored a layup. Boykin’s banked runner to beat the second-quarter buzzer capped a 21-7 Loch Raven run and gave the hosts a 32-23 lead at the break.

“[Defense is] our identity,” said Loch Raven acting head coach Dale Fairfield, filling in for varsity head coach Jerome Ragsdale, who missed Wednesday’s contest for a family emergency, per Loch Raven Athletic Director Mike McEwan. “In every single huddle, it’s defense first. That’s how we got to 19-1. The shots – we’ll miss some, we’ll make some, we’ll live with the result, but defensively the intensity was there from the tipoff to the buzzer.”

Pikesville turned the tables on Loch Raven in the third quarter, switching from a man-to-man scheme to a 2-3 zone of their own. With both defenses in a zone, the teams put on an impressive long-distance shooting display. Mayles opened the half with a 3, and Jones-Bey and Bree Taylor also drained 3-pointers for Pikesville.

Loch Raven’s Aariyn Gibson hit a 3 in the quarter, and Maya Gordon drained a pair of 3s to go with two layups and two free throws in the frame. Gordon finished with a team-high 17 points.

After a fast-break layup plus the foul by Aliyah Taylor, Jones-Bey’s second 3-pointer of the quarter came just before the period ended, pushing Pikesville ahead, 44-43.

Advertisement

Aliyah Taylor said the team didn’t flinch even after facing a halftime deficit, even in a charged environment on the road.

“We knew they were going to change some things since the last time we played, so we had to adjust,” said Taylor. “With the hostility and the crowd and everything, we had to stay calm and remain positive and keep the energy up.”

Pikesville’s defense limited Loch Raven to just five fourth-quarter points and only one field goal, a late 3-pointer by Harris, who finished with 11 points.

“We felt like we needed to change things up, at least to see how the zone worked, and it was highly effective in the second half,” Pikesville coach Mike Dukes said.

As defending state champs who played a tough early-season schedule, the Panthers are not shying away from the confidence they have in their battle-tested team as they enter the state tournament.

“We feel like we’ve played two of the toughest teams in 1A with Francis Scott Key and then coming in here to Loch Raven,” Dukes said. “[Our confidence] is nothing but sky-high.”