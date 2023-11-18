Perry Hall football holds off Leonardtown for 34-20 win in Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Not much went wrong in the first half for Perry Hall football, which scored three touchdowns on its three drives.

The second half was a different story.

Advertisement

Leonardtown found momentum in the fourth quarter, but the Gators defense stepped up late with Noah Williams causing a strip-sack in the end zone, resulting in a touchdown for Perry Hall in the game’s final two minutes. The big defensive play sealed a 34-20 win for Perry Hall and a trip to the Class 4A/3A state semifinals.

“We started cramping up; they had all the momentum,” coach Ryan Pittillo said. “[Leonardtown receiver Phillip Smith] is a very good player. He’s tough, made a couple good plays. That onside kick, that really got the momentum for them. It was a pretty gutty performance to still pull it out.”

Advertisement

Smith had four receptions for 39 yards and two touchdowns, but Williams made the play when it mattered most.

“That lineman, I’d seen him lined up,” Williams said. “He’d see me every time I’d go outside. Flipped it, got him to go inside, made the play. That’s the best I could do.”

Perry Hall dominated the first half as quarterback Da’Shaun Conway threw for 67 yards with two touchdowns. He and receiver Corey Costner connected for 44 yards and a touchdown while running back Jacob Wagner contributed 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Leonardtown did not complete a pass until the half’s final play, an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Floyd to Smith, which cut the Raiders’ deficit to 21-6.

After Leonardtown failed to convert a fourth-down play in its territory on its first drive of the second half, Conway found Costner for their second touchdown connection of the night, a 36-yard pass down the middle of the field to take a 27-6 lead.

Perry Hall relied heavily on Wagner, who totaled 135 yards and the touchdown.

“Wagner with big-time runs, leading them, really putting the team on his back. Played inside linebacker the whole game, and then a lot of big runs that really changed the game,” Pittillo said.

Wagner said the energy he gave off helped his production on the ground.

Advertisement

“It means a lot, setting the tone for the team,” Wagner said. “It really feels like I can give energy to the whole team. Guys build off my energy, feed off it, then they can’t stop us. I feed the line energy, they block harder, I get bigger runs.”

Despite Wagner and Perry Hall being in control of the game through three quarters, Leonardtown mounted a comeback. The Raiders started to utilize the passing game more in the second half, resulting in two consecutive touchdowns to cut the deficit to 27-20.

Pittillo made sure his players stayed focused, and his team came out with the win.

“We knew what we could do preseason,” Pittillo said. “We set clear goals: county championship, regional championship, state championship. We’ve been pretty consistent with what our goals are. We have the guys that want to win, we expect to win, and I think that plays a role. With clear goals, we have a clear vision, and we get it done.”