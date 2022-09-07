Kamryn Williams scores twice as No. 13 Perry Hall girls soccer beats No. 14 Hereford, 3-2

Teams vying for girls soccer supremacy in Baltimore County would be wise to not give Kamryn Williams room to maneuver anywhere within 35 yards of goal.

Early in the second half against visiting Hereford on Tuesday, the Perry Hall senior forward found herself with just such a gift: A failed clearance came right to her feet with no one within 5 yards of her. After a quick glance at goal and a powerful strike, Williams’ blast from 25 yards found the back of the net, breaking a tie and edging the Gators to a 3-2 win over the Bulls.

It was Williams’ second goal of the game — she assisted on Perry Hall’s other score — and sprung the No. 13 Gators (1-0) to a key win at the start of the county slate.

Down 2-1 at halftime, Perry Hall head coach Matt Smoot saw his Gators transform in the second half.

“Certainly in the first half, Hereford brought very good pressure,” Smoot said. “But the biggest switch we made wasn’t really a tactical one, it was style. We weren’t playing courageous possession. We have to be courageous; we have to be brave in possession.”

Perry Hall’s relative timidity in the first half showed alongside an intense Hereford attack. The Bulls barreled through 50-50 balls and showed a quicker step through the game’s first 15 minutes, as senior forwards Shari Atkins, Ainsley Yates and Lauren Orner continually took Hereford into the final third of the field.

It was nonetheless Williams who broke the seal of the game on a counter-attack. Xondie Neal cleared to senior forward Madeline Lehbar at midfield, and Lehbar threaded a pass into space for Williams. Drifting right of goal, Williams corralled the pass and thumped a low shot across her body into the far left corner for a 1-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Hereford promptly put the game back into its former place. Atkins boxed out a Perry Hall back at midfield then found Orner on the left side. In two touches, Orner switched fields to Yates, who soundly beat goalkeeper Serenity Jankowiak low at the far post to equalize at 22 minutes.

Shortly before halftime, Hereford’s Shanti Atkins slotted a pass into the path of Yates, who scored her second goal of the game for a 2-1 Hereford lead.

“Ainsley was really incredible with the two goals. Her work rate is really, really high,” said Hereford coach Brad Duvall, whose halftime concerns were well-founded despite a 2-1 lead. “Offensively we executed pretty well, I thought we did what we wanted. Defensively I thought we didn’t execute at all. We had three starters out in the back line and we didn’t mark anybody. We left [Williams] open all day, and the only thing we discussed at halftime was, ‘Don’t leave [Williams] open,’ and then in the first five minutes [they score] two goals.”

Perry Hall’s first came less than a minute into the second half when Williams pushed down the left sideline and sent a left-footed cross to the far side of the box. Senior teammate Maya Ajaime-Friedenberg leapt high into the air to get onto it. Her perfectly lofted header drifted over Hereford goalkeeper Annabelle Grenzer to equalize at 2.

“I just jumped. I just saw the opportunity and was like, ‘OK, let me hit it with my head,’” she said. “Everything kind of went in slow motion. I didn’t think it was going to go in, and then, you know, it did. I landed and was like, ‘Oh my God, what just happened?’”

Less than three minutes later, it was Ajaime-Friedenberg trying to return the favor. Her pass into the goal mouth was cleared away by Hereford, but the mishit came directly to Williams.

“I just got it and turned and saw the goal, and I just ripped it,” said Williams. “Sometimes I think when my momentum is just going, I just rip it when I see it. I didn’t want to waste time dribbling or trying to get it in there.”

Williams’ shot snuck under the crossbar and over the outstretched fingers of Grenzer for a highlight-reel moment that gave Perry Hall its winning margin.

The Gators tightened play significantly for the next 30 minutes, pinging passes sharply from the backs, through the midfield and onto the forwards, a mark of Smoot’s calls for “courageous” possession.

“We challenged them to trust each other,” Smoot said. “I think that first goal [in the second half] proved that we can trust each other, and from there our possession really showed through the second half, whereas in the first half we allowed ourselves to get rushed.”

It helped that his star senior was characteristically relentless in attacking.

“The one thing we know about Kamryn, she’s never going to stop working,” Smoot said. “There are times when I’m yelling at her to do more, even though she’s already doing everything, and she doesn’t get upset about it, she just takes it in stride and does whatever she can, and usually that’s as much as anybody on the field. She’s got a lot of skill, a lot of talent, but I credit her work ethic most of all.”

