Perry Hall girls soccer falls to Montgomery Blair, 2-0, in Class 4A state semifinal

Perry Hall and Montgomery Blair’s girls soccer programs have some recent history against each other.

Perry Hall got the best of Blair a few times in recent years, including a 2019 semifinal, which created a competitive undertone to Saturday’s Class 4A state semifinal and gave the Blazers some added motivation.

Blair coach Bobby Gibb, who has been at the school for 35 years, wanted this to be a revenge game for the players who lost to Perry Hall prior. With Saturday’s 2-0 victory, he has that and a chance to win a state championship, which has eluded him his entire coaching career.

“I always feel bad for that [2019] group,” Gibb said. “They were also a great group of girls. And because it was Perry Hall, maybe that means a little bit and the third time’s the charm.”

Earlier in the week, Perry Hall coach Matthew Smoot said he felt his team was peaking at the right time and felt things were going well for the Gators. Despite Perry Hall’s aggressive shots throughout the game, Blair held Perry Hall’s number the entire way.

Blair did not display a flashy offense Saturday, but rather one that was composed. It threaded the ball through Perry Hall’s defense numerous times and three minutes into the contest found the back of the net courtesy of senior midfielder Bia Da Silva.

The Gators forced the ball forward late in the first half but Blair’s defense held together. It did a solid job keeping Perry Hall’s Ava Smedley, Katelyn Price and company out of its end of the field. Any time spent there was rather short-lived. Smedley said she tried jumping the ball and keeping it in front of her, so if she needed to she could make a play.

Perry Hall’s Gabriela Colon had a goal kick attempt deflected by Blazers goalkeeper Aley Martins with three minutes left in the half.

“I felt the offensive strategy was good,” Smoot said. “Thought we were controlling the pace of play, the run of play, for the first half. We allowed a goal early — just a backdoor run by them — but we knocked on the door pretty much all half.”

Perry Hall’s second half nearly mirrored its first with a few exceptions. Fewer shot attempts mixed with aggressive play and increased movement in goal from senior goalkeeper Serenity Jankowiak. But the Gators never converted its subsequent offensive opportunities.

“There’s a lot of times we got good shots off. I feel like we did that really well, we just couldn’t finish any today,” Smedley said. “I feel like we had a lot of intensity, especially during the first half.”

With 24 minutes remaining, the Gators got the ball near the goal line but a collision with Martins kept Perry Hall scoreless.

Blair gave Jankowiak plenty to work with as the Blazers pushed the ball forward much more in the second half. Sophomore Meron Koro was responsible for Blair’s second goal of the game with 23 minutes remaining.