Perry Hall softball continues turnaround season, takes control of division race with 16-2 win over Dundalk

The Perry Hall Gators won two games last season. To say that 2023 has been a turnaround would be an understatement.

“There’s a crazy difference in this year’s team over last year,” said junior Rileigh Kitchin. “This year, it’s the exact opposite of last season. It’s all about the work that we put in and that we care about each other. We all love the game, and this year it’s fun.”

The Gators, behind Kitchin at the plate and Jenna Neff in the circle, scored in every inning but one Monday to defeat host Dundalk, 16-2, and take command of the Baltimore County Division II race.

Kitchin finished the day 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs, while Neff pitched four scoreless innings and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Only a late single in the fifth that scored two Dundalk runs kept Neff from a shutout.

The win the second win for Perry Hall (9-1, 8-0) over Dundalk (5-3, 5-3) this season. The Gators defeated the Owls, 13-2, in the season’s first game at Perry Hall. Since, the Owls have the second-best record in the division, but Monday’s win puts the Gators squarely in the driver’s seat for the division title.

“It’s always harder to play a team twice,” Neff said. “I’ve been working on my hitting lately, and it’s finally starting to click. I think we are finally starting to click as a team, too.”

Perry Hall got on the scoreboard in the first inning. After Owls pitcher Oaklyn Johnson retired the first two batters, Neff singled but ended up on second after an errant throw. Kaylee Filippeti doubled a few pitches later and scored Neff for a 1-0 lead.

The Gators built on the lead in the second. With one out, the Gators got singles by Kitchin, Addison Dunlop and Maddie Carl. Carl’s single scored Kitchin for a 2-0 lead. Perry Hall picked up another run on a throwing error that allowed Dunlop to score for a 3-0 lead midway through the second.

“I was seeing the pitches well today,” Kitchin said. “It’s also about situations. We had a large number of chances and we took advantage of them.”

It was more of the same in the third, where the Gators added four more runs by virtue of three Dundalk errors. The big hit came with a Dunlop double which scored Kitchin from first to put the game away at 7-0.

“The girls adjusted to the pitching,” said Perry Hall coach Denny Lee. “We missed a couple signs, which I was not happy about, but we adjusted. It was a lot of work for us to get to this point, and the girls did it themselves. The sophomores we had have really improved, but it’s the three freshman we have [Carl, Dunlap and Kamryn D’Amico] that are the key to this team. They’re doing great.”

Lee says he’s pleased with the development he sees, but the Gators are not done yet.

“The goal right now is to win the division. That would be the first thing, then regionals and states. I think we have a really good team, so we’ll see what happens.”

Perry Hall 16, Dundalk 2

PH 124 09 – 16 15 2

DN 000 02 – 2 4 6

Neff and D’Amico; Johnson, Gilbert (5) and Cox. 2B: PH - R. Kitchin, Dunlop.