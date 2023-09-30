Perry Hall football gets big night from twins Da’Shaun and Dallas Conway in 47-0 victory over Catonsville

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Twins Da'Shaun, left, and Dallas Conway had big nights in Perry Hall's victory over Catonsville on Friday. (Jake Shindel)

Twins Da’Shaun and Dallas Conway have a natural connection. The Perry Hall senior duo put it on display early Friday against Catonsville.

On the game’s first drive, the pair connected on a 49-yard touchdown reception. Da’Shaun, a senior quarterback, threw for over 200 yards and four touchdowns; Dallas caught two of those touchdown passes and added a pick-six.

Perry Hall did not look back after the strong start, part of a 47-0 shutout win at home over the Comets.

“Off to a great start,” first-year Perry Hall coach Ryan Pittillo said after his team improved to 5-0. “Last week, we faced a little adversity, got Franklin and Dundalk in the same week, Monday and Friday. Our guys showed up ready to go, and put up good performances.”

By halftime, the Conways connected for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Three of Perry Hall’s six offensive touchdowns were from over 35 yards out; two from Dallas Conway and one from junior wide receiver Corey Costner, who has already received offers to play college football from Notre Dame, Penn State and Duke among others.

“We’re an explosive team. We can score from anywhere on the field,” Pittillo said.

Da’Shaun Conway totaled 177 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, putting the game out of reach by the time the second half started.

But the Conways didn’t stop after the break. Da’Shaun marched the offense down the field on its first possession of the second half, and Dallas capped the drive off with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

“It feels good,” Da’Shaun Conway said. “Just have to keep dominating and trusting my players. Coaches always told me to give my guys a shot, and that’s what I did today. I threw the ball up, gave them a shot, and they came down with the ball, made plays.”

Early in the fourth quarter, Catonsville (3-2) had possession at Perry Hall’s 20-yard line, but Dallas picked off quarterback Gunnar Gemmell and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw the assignment that we talked about at practice,” Dallas Conway said. “I knew it was a pass play from the formation. He came, ran a little sluggo, and I ran straight to him.”

Five Perry Hall players scored touchdowns Friday. There weren’t that many options for Da’Shaun last year, but he is taking advantage of the opportunity this time around.

“It opens up the playbook, it’s great,” Da’Shaun said. We only had [three] guys last year getting the ball. Now, we got 10 [skill players] so it’s good. Then we got linemen that can block, give me time. It’s really good.”

Pittillo has enjoyed the strong start but said the team needs to stay focused on its game against Woodlawn (1-3) next week.

“We got clear goals, good leadership with this team. Just stay focused, and keep working,” he said.