Owings Mills boys basketball surges in the second half to score 58-44 win over Patapsco

The early part of the season wasn’t kind to the Owings Mills boys basketball team. Friday night, some clutch shorts and great defense made things a little easier.

The Eagles rallied from an early deficit and widened their lead late in the game to beat visiting Patapsco, 58-44, in a Baltimore County league game.

Advertisement

Owings Mills (2-5, 2-4) was led by Francois Bangoura’s 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half. The Patriots were led by Noah Cornish and Derrick King, who both finished with 11 points.

“We came out in the second half and just turned it up,” Eagles coach Anthony Dorsey said. “I’m proud of the kids, especially in the fourth quarter when we played well on both ends of the floor.”

Advertisement

Coach Anthony Dorsey talks to his Owings Mills Eagles during a timeout of Friday's win over Patapsco. (Mike Frainie)

Both teams played pretty even for the first quarter and a half, but the Eagles gradually began to assert themselves. With Patapsco (6-5, 5-4) leading 13-11 after a Devante Vialet layup with 4:07 remaining in the half, Owings Mills tied the game on a Bangoura jumper in the paint.

The Eagles took the lead for good with a Kareem Fowlkes layup with 1:22 left before the break. Owings Mills went into halftime with a 19-16 lead.

Owings Mills looked like a different team coming out of the locker room for the second half. On the first three possessions, Fowlkes hit a layup and Lee Curbeam and Bangoura both hit 3-pointers to give Owings Mills a 27-16 lead. The offense was keyed by an aggressive, trapping zone on the other end, which led to turnovers.

“Everybody says defense wins championships, and we played defense tonight,” Curbeam said. “It was all about being the more aggressive team. Just wanting the ball more and were getting the rebounds and getting on the floor.”

With the Eagles leading 32-22 late in the third quarter, King made his presence felt for Patapsco. He hit two 3-pointers to keep the score close, but each time Owings Mills had an answer. After the Patriots cut the lead to 38-33, the Eagles got free throws from Bangoura and Samuel Olutoye to take an eight-point lead, 41-33, after three quarters.

The Patriots were determined to make a run, outscoring Owings Mills, 7-3, to start the quarter and cut the lead to 44-40 with 4:28 left. But, once again, the Eagles got back-to-back 3-pointers from Curbeam and Bangoura to pull away.

“We stepped up our defensive intensity,” Dorsey said. “We started forcing turnovers. Our objective was to speed them up and make them make quick decisions.”

Despite the loss, Patapsco coach Kevin Tyree said he liked what he saw from his team for most of the game.

Advertisement

“I’m happy with the effort. Earlier this week against Parkville and Pikesville, our effort wasn’t there,” he said. “Tonight, the kids played 32 minutes. For them to come back and cut it to four in the fourth quarter, I thought showed what we were made of.”