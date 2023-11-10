Owings Mills football keeps undefeated season going with 34-16 playoff victory over Hereford

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Owings Mills football coach Travis Hall talks to his team after its 34-16 second-round playoff win over Hereford on Thursday. (Anthony Maluso)

Owings Mills just saw Hereford.

The Eagles beat the Bulls two weeks ago to close out an unbeaten regular season. The memories of that contest were still fresh for many when the teams met again in Thursday’s Class 2A North Region second-round playoff game.

For quarterback Malakai Dickens, it wasn’t so much the memories that lingered, but the lessons.

“I learned their weakness, what the corners do, what everyone does,” Dickens said. “I took advantage of that.”

The reverse also holds true; Hereford likely knew what Owings Mills was going to do. It’s no secret — Dickens is going to get the ball to Malachi Bryant — but knowing what’s coming and stopping it are different beasts.

Dickens and Bryant connected seven times for 154 yards and two touchdowns as Owings Mills kept its unbeaten season going with a 34-16 win.

“I thought it was a good win,” Owings Mills coach Travis Hall said. “First half was a little up and down, letting them get too many yards on first and second downs. Then it the second half, we tightened up, turned them over, won the turnover battle. I was pretty happy with the performance. We took a couple shots and were able to hit them.”

In a game of big plays, the biggest came early in the third quarter. Owings Mills clung to a 20-14 lead but forced Hereford to punt on its opening possession of the second half. It set the Eagles up at their own 10.

Dickens was content working with what the Bulls defense was giving him. It just so happens it was allowing Bryant to get open.

“We just took advantage of what they gave us, and they gave us our best receiver,” Dickens said.

Bryant made a move and got open across the middle. Dickens hit him in stride and the junior raced past the rest of the defense for the 90-yard score.

“I saw [the defensive back] playing up, so I knew I wanted to take an outside step, get him to open up his hips,” Bryant said. “Once I got him to open up his hips, I realized [Dickens] was going to put it on the money.”

Bryant also said he took lessons from the Eagles’ 20-15 win over the Bulls two weeks ago. He was mostly concerned with fixing mistakes and executing better. Their execution was on point Thursday, the result of extra practice time with no game last week and the culmination of work that dates back months.

“It’s a lot of work we’ve been putting in,” Bryant said. “Him throwing me the ball, it was happening all summer. It’s been a lot of work going into it. That throw, we felt the momentum shift after we scored.”

Owings Mills football players pose after beating Hereford, 34-16, in a second round playoff game Thursday. (Anthony Maluso)

The 90-yard touchdown, the pair’s second scoring connection of the night, came at a time when the game still hung in the balance. Owings Mills led 20-7 in the first half but surrendered a touchdown just before halftime as Hereford pulled within six.

The long score was followed by Edwin Moore intercepting a pass on Hereford’s ensuing possession, then Dickens hitting Rashard Williams for a 31-yard touchdown.

Dickens had a hand in all five Owings Mills touchdowns, running in two in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Eagles defense clamped down on Hereford’s rushing attack. Though Nico Mosquera rushed 21 times for 153 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown in the first half, the Eagles adjusted to limit his big-play ability.

“We were I think a little overanxious, overcompensating so we got out of our gaps,” Hall said. “In the second half we were more disciplined and more gap-sound.”

Owings Mills will find out its next opponent after the 2A second round is completed Friday and the state reseeds the eight remaining teams for the quarterfinals. But sitting at 10-0 with a shot at a state title and with another home game coming up is an enjoyable spot for Hall and his Eagles.

“I’m so proud of the program, the community, the administration,” Hall said. “When I took over this program, we were 0-10. To come from my first year, 5-5, to regional playoffs two years ago, to regional playoffs again, it means the world. This was probably one of the worst programs in the county the past 20-some-odd years. It’s been a great turnaround and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”