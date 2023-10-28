Malakai Dickens helps Owings Mills football finish undefeated regular season with 20-15 win over Hereford

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A full moon rises over the Owings Mills Eagles as they warm up before facing Hereford High School at Owings Mills High School in Owings Mills, MD on Friday, October 27, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Owings Mills quarterback Malakai Dickens’ sharp passes through the air and swift jukes on the ground are reminiscent of several prominent dual-threat quarterbacks. But Dickens says there’s only one person he aim to be like.

“Me, myself and I,” Dickens said when asked who he models his game after. “I don’t model it after [anybody].”

The senior threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added 63 yards on the ground Friday. Dickens’ efforts, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to take the lead with 91 seconds left in the game, helped lift Owings Mills over Hereford, 20-15, to secure the Baltimore County Division II championship and close out an undefeated regular season (9-0).

Two of Dickens’ three touchdowns went to junior receiver Malachi Bryant, who finished the game with four receptions for 105 yards and the two scores.

“Malakai Dickens has been in the program for four years; this is his second year starting,” Owings Mill coach Travis Hall said. “Each year, he’s getting better, and he’s grown with the other Malachi. They’re a dynamic duo. Then you throw in [junior receiver] Edwin Moore, and we got some tough guys.”

Moore caught the crucial 36-yard touchdown pass from Dickens on 4th-and-five to take the lead late in the game.

But Dickens-to-Bryant was something special. Their first scoring connection came on the first drive of the game; the second one halted a string of 15 straight Hereford points.

“A lot of work is coming to light,” Bryant said. “From the offseason to now, a lot of work, a lot of time after practice, just going over routes, getting it right. We’ve just been working.”

A big part of Owings Mills’ offensive performance came from junior running back Nevaeh Elliott, who amassed 105 yards on the ground on 14 carries. Elliott had a 32-yard run toward the end of the third quarter which set the Eagles up for a score.

Owings Mills' Malakai Dickens runs the ball behind his offensive line Friday against Hereford. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

After scoring on the first possession of the game, Owings Mills’ offense was held in check. Hereford’s defense rose up and kept the Eagles scoreless until the end of the third quarter. But Owings Mills’ own defense played well enough to keep the team in the game and set themselves up for a fourth-down stop in the final minute.

Hereford quarterback Bobby Burke dropped back to pass, facing heavy pressure. He threw the ball up, and Moore batted it down to cause a turnover on downs.

Hereford (6-3) was playing to force a three-way tie atop Division II with the Eagles and New Town. But the win for Owings Mills gave them the outright championship and served as a reminder of how far the program has come.

“It feels great,” Hall said. “Like I told the kids, six years ago, people scheduled us for homecoming. I bet they respect us now.”