Owings Mills football quarterback Malakai Dickens accounts for 3 touchdowns as Eagles beat Dulaney, 28-6

Owings Mills hosted the Dulaney Lions on Friday night with the host Eagles trying to keep their unbeaten season going.

Owings Mills showcased an offensive barrage and played great defensively, posting a 28-6 win.

Every time Dulaney tried to get the ball in the air, they could not get anything against the Eagles defense. Dulaney was forced into being one-dimensional on offense, with the bulk of the Lions’ yards coming on quarterback runs.

Meanwhile, Owings Mills quarterback Malakai Dickens shook off a first-quarter fumble and was dominant in both the run and passing game. He threw two touchdown passes and ran in another touchdown.

Dickens had an impressive 16-yard run late in the third quarter, scrambling after not finding any receivers open that led to a touchdown.

Junior running back Nevaeh Elliot also had an impressive game. One of his best runs was a 51-yard run in the first quarter where was brought down a yard short of the end zone.

Anytime that Elliot touched the ball, he would gain big yards for Owings Mills. Elliot knew he had to be confident in the run game because his team had some people injured.

“I just knew we were missing a lot of people, so I had to step up,” Elliot said.

Owings Mills coach Travis Hall believes that his team could have played better.

“I thought it was an OK performance,” Hall said. “Offensive line-wise and protection-wise, we could have cleaned some things up. Defense-wise, we let the quarterback get outside a little bit too much but I think we are going in the right direction.”

Dulaney’s only points came on one of Dickens’ rare mistakes. With his team already up 14-0, Dickens fumbled with a little over six seconds in the first quarter and gave Dulaney some confidence to come back into the game, and put the Lions in good field position.

“I got in my head and just picked everything from the mental mistakes,” Dickens said.

Dulaney’s quarterback capitalized off the fumble, as he ran for 19 yards on third-and-long which put Dulaney on the 1-yard line. He followed that up with a touchdown run with 9:46 left in the second quarter, making the score 14-6.

However, the fumble and a couple penalties were the only mistakes that Owings Mills made all game.

Owings Mills now sits 7-0 and puts its undefeated record on the line Thursday in its next game against Eastern Tech.