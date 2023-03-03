Cam Sparrow’s big night leads New Town boys basketball over Hereford, 76-33

Ryder Walter puts up a shot during the regional finals at New Town High School in Owings Mills, MD on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Cam Sparrow’s impact was felt almost immediately.

The New Town senior wasted little time setting the tempo and giving the gymnasium a show Thursday night.

A little over a minute into the game, Sparrow had already laid down consecutive fast-break dunks in a 32-second span on his way to a 20-point performance in New Town’s convincing 76-33 victory over Hereford to capture the Class 2A North Region I championship.

The victory punches New Town’s ticket to Saturday’s state quarterfinal round against an opponent to be determined.

“We had a good day of practice yesterday and I think it carried over into today,” New Town coach Derek Wise said after Thursday’s game. “I think the guys are focused, they understand the task at hand, and of course to get to where we want to go we had to get this game. Guys were locked in and it showed today, defensively to hold them to 33 points is really great and that’s our staple ... you have to be a great defensive team to win this whole thing.”

New Town's Cam Sparrow breaks through Hereford defense to put up a layup during Thursday's regional final. Sparrow scored 20 points in the Titans' win. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Offensively, top-seeded New Town spread the ball out and was hitting from beyond the 3-point line.

Complementing Sparrow’s game-high 20 points were double-digit performances from Arrington Greenfield (11 points) and Jaleel Hawkins (10). In total, 11 players scored for the Titans. Justus Stanton (seven), Darien Fowlkes (seven), Jamal Price (six), David Samuels (six), Amir Allen (three), Jamal Batts (two), Eric Forman (two) and Jaden Brown (two) rounding out the scoring.

“Today our defensive tempo was great,” Sparrow said. “We had a lot of steals, a lot of fast break opportunities and everyone was going up and getting rebounds — that’s a big part of it. We started early, we had two steals out of the gate, and from there we kept up that tempo. I’m very proud of my guys, but it’s not over yet we have to keep going.”

Ryder Walter led the way offensively for the second-seeded Bulls, putting up a team-high 14 points in the loss. Ike Nwadiogbu (five points), Tanner Diehl (five), Jordan Ackerman (four), Sam Nicholson (three) and Jack Kinsey (two) rounded out the Bulls’ scoring.

New Town struck first Thursday and never gave up its lead. A quick 6-0 run in the first 1:20 of the game forced an early timeout from Hereford. The defense forced missed shots and turnovers, leading to fast break opportunities down at the other end of the court for the Titans.

New Town's Arrington Greenfield battles through contact to put up a layup against Hereford in Thursday's regional final. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Ackerman brought Hereford within four points, 10-6, midway through the opening quarter, but a 13-2 run to end the first quarter gave the Titans a commanding 23-8 advantage. Hawkins knocked down a long ball at the buzzer to end the quarter.

Holding onto a 36-14 halftime advantage, New Town’s starting five put up 17 third-quarter points before being subbed out for the fourth quarter.

Reserve players saw plenty of playing time in the fourth quarter as the starters rested, which could prove useful down the stretch.

“I think that’s going to be big [down the stretch],” Sparrow said. “We have a lot of bench guys who can really play and get the job done. It’s good for them to play in games like this, just to get in because sometimes you might not see the floor every game. I’m proud of my guys, they came out and did what they’re supposed to do — put points on the board — and I’m proud of them.”

After winning last season’s regional championship, New Town fell just shy in the quarterfinal round, losing 52-51 on a last-second 3-pointer against Frederick Douglass of Prince George’s County.

Wise doesn’t want his team to see that same fate again this season.

“I think this was a goal we wanted to accomplish, but I don’t think they’re satisfied — and I’m going to make sure we’re not satisfied,” Wise said. “We got to this point last year and we left with a bad taste in our mouths, so a lot of our guys have experienced it and I don’t think they want to feel that feeling again.”

New Town players and coaches pose with their regional championship trophy after beating Hereford on Thursday. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

No. 5 Parkville 67, Dulaney 66: The Knights (24-1) rallied from a late 10-point deficit and then got a three3-pointer from Josiah Legree in the closing seconds to get past the Baltimore County rival Lions to win their third straight Class 4A North Region I title. Legree finished with a game-high 27 points with junior Sincere Barfield adding 17 for the winners. Parkville will host its state quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday against an opponent yet to be determined as the eight region winners get reseeded for state play.