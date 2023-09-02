No. 3 Milford Mill football falls to Oakdale, 22-21, in opener after allowing late TD and 2-point conversion

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Friday was supposed to be a night of celebration for the Milford Mill football team. After winning the Class 2A state title last year, the Millers wanted to build on the momentum and carry it into the new season.

Visiting Oakdale from Frederick County had other ideas.

The Bears, who lost in the Class 3A state championship last year to Damascus, scored a touchdown with 1:07 left and added a 2-point conversion to beat the host Millers, 22-21, in an early-season battle of state powers.

The Millers (0-1), who trailed much of the first half, made a lot of mistakes and committed three turnovers on the night.

“Sometimes a loss can be a good thing,” Milford Mill coach Reggie White Sr. said. “We lost in the state championship in 2021, and look at what we did last year. We played with a chip on our shoulder. I think Oakdale played with that same chip on their shoulder tonight, and they lost in championship last year.”

Oakdale (1-0) took the lead first and used a mistake by the Millers to do it. Milford Mill quarterback Deshawn Purdie dropped back on a third-and-6 at his own 44-yard line and fired the ball down the sideline, but it was intercepted by Oakdale’s Brayden DeWaal, who returned it 59 yards for a 7-0 lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter.

After the ensuing punt, Milford Mill’s Keion Sutton fumbled at the Oakdale 36. Luckily, the Millers’ defense was able to hold the Bears.

Sutton made amends for his mistake in the second quarter, scoring on an impressive 73-yard run straight up the middle to tie the game with 3:23 left before the half.

Not to be outdone, Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin did almost the same thing with 2:46 left in the half, going 75 yards on a four-play drive to give the Bears a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Milford Mill played much better in the second half, and the Millers appeared to even the score on a 2-yard run from junior Lamonte Royster with 5:48 left in the third quarter. The Millers, however, missed the extra-point attempt, giving Oakdale a 14-13 lead.

The Millers mounted their best drive of the night to take the lead midway the fourth quarter. Sutton scored on a 7-yard run to cap a 13-play drive, giving Milford Mill a 21-14 lead with 5:15 left after Sutton ran in for the 2-point conversion.

With their backs to the wall, the Bears responded.

“We have an up-tempo system, and we feel like as long as there’s time on the clock then we have a shot,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. “We practice two-minute drill all the time, so when we got the ball we said, ‘Let’s go do this,’ and we did.”

The Bears got the ball at their own 20 and used a nine-play, 80-yard drive to take the lead. The most impressive play was a hook and lateral, in which Austin hit receiver Hunter Thompson, who pitched the ball to Cole Swinimer. The 40-yard play gave the Bears a first down at the Milford 19 with 2:48 to go.

Three plays later, Austin carried the ball in from 7 yards out to cut the Millers’ lead to 21-20. Austin completed the 2-point conversion pass to Thompson to give Oakdale a 22-21 lead with 1:07 left.

The Millers could get no closer than the Oakdale 40 after that and turned the ball over after Purdie was sacked on fourth down with 20.2 seconds left.

“This feels amazing,” Austin said. “We just knew we had to keep playing. Our coach loves to go for two, so we just got it done. Coming back after losing is states last year, this is huge for us.”

Oakdale 22, Milford Mill 21

OK 7 7 0 8 – 22

MM 0 7 6 8 – 21

OK – DeWaal 59 interception return (Peterson kick)

MM – Sutton 73 run (Pierson kick)

OK – Austin 75 run (Peterson kick)

MM – Royster 3 run (kick failed)

MM – Sutton 7 run (Sutton run)

OK – Austin 7 run (Thompson pass from Austin)