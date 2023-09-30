No. 4 Milford Mill football’s defense makes a statement; Millers beat No. 12 Dundalk, 33-0

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For all the accolades that have been directed towards the Milford Mill offense, the Millers defense wanted you to know they aren’t too bad, either.

The fourth-ranked Millers got their first two touchdowns on fumble returns, both in the second quarter, to defeat visiting and 12-ranked Dundalk, 33-0, in a Baltimore County League game.

All-Metro quarterback Deshawn Purdie also made his presence felt, throwing touchdown passes of 25 and 31 yards, as well as running for another in the win.

“We had those two defensive plays that sparked us,” Milford Mill coach Reggie White said. “Our defense played lights out. We go by the motto of ‘bend, don’t break,’ and we gave up one chunk play, but then they settled in. They played a great game.”

The first play came with 3:59 left in the first half. Dundalk quarterback Micah Williams faded back to pass at his own 31 and defensive end Nazier James swatted the ball out of his hand. As the ball rolled, James picked it up at the 29 and rambled untouched into the end zone for a 7-0 lead after a Derrell Pierson kick.

“I waited for the perfect moment,” James said. “He drew the ball back and I just knocked it out. Then I reached down and picked it up off the ground, took it all the way.”

It didn’t take long for the Millers (4-1, 4-0) to pull the trick again. After Dundalk (3-2, 2-2) gained 31 yards on three plays on the next possession, getting in Miller territory, Milford’s Coby Jones caused Dundalk’s Qaiyon Prioleau to fumble the ball. Milford’s Cam Jefferson picked it up in mid-stride and ran down the sideline untouched for a 69-yard score to up the lead to 13-0 after a failed extra-point kick.

“I’m a ball hawk, but it was just unexpected,” Jefferson said. “I saw my teammate strip it and I go get it. That run was a little something, and I felt it afterward.”

The Millers offense got into the scoring department just before the half. After another three-and-out by the defense, the Millers took over at their own 42-yard line. Seven plays later, Purdie found Owen Newborn wide-open in the middle of the field at about the 13. He did the rest from there, scoring with 16.1 seconds left to run the halftime margin to 21-0 after a conversion pass from Purdie to Oliver Redd, Jr.

The Millers added a touchdown in each of the last two quarters — a 31-yard pass from Purdie to Josh Pearson and a 14-yard Purdie run.

“We still haven’t played our best game of the season yet, but we’re 4-0 [since an opening game loss to Oakdale] and I’ll take that,” White said. “We’re probably about where we should be [as a team], but we just want to keep building and keep building to get ready for the playoffs. We’re looking for the 5-0 [in the playoffs] again.”

Dundalk coach Tom Abel said that there are positives his team can take from the loss.

“Milford’s a good team, a solid team, and against good teams you can’t spot them 14 easy points like that,” Abel said. “We’re really young, and we’re just trying to find our identity and get a rhythm going, and we’re getting there.”

Milford Mill 33, Dundalk 0

DN 0 0 0 0 – 0

MM 0 21 6 6 – 33

MM – James 29 fumble recovery (Pierson kick)

MM- Jefferson 69 fumble return (kick failed)

MM – Newborn 25 pass from Purdie (Redd pass from Purdie)

MM – Pearson 31 pass from Purdie (kick failed)

MM – Purdie 18 run (run failed)