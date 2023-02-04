Loch Raven girls basketball passes ‘toughest of the season’ with 49-45 victory over Hereford

Hereford's Lauren Kraft looks to pass away from defensive pressure by Loch Raven's Meona Boykin during a girls basketball game at Loch Raven High School on Friday, February 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Loch Raven girls basketball team isn’t used to being tested, but Friday at home that’s exactly what the Raiders got.

The Raiders built a comfortable lead over visiting Hereford before hanging on for a 49-45 win in a Baltimore County League game.

Loch Raven was led by Junior Guard Maya Gordon’s 17 points, while the Bulls were paced by Lauren Kraft’s 13 points.

To say the Raiders (16-0, 9-0) have been dominant this season would be a bit of an understatement. Entering the game, Loch Raven’s average margin of victory was 31.6 points per game. The Bulls (12-3, 6-2) made sure that would not be the case in this one.

“I’m glad we had a test like this. I think it will help us in the end,” Gordon said. “They got on fire with their shots in the fourth quarter, but we held on. They were our toughest test of the season so far.”

The Bulls took a 5-0 lead to start the game, using a 3-pointer by Kraft and two free throws by Aaliyah Stocks to build their lead. After that, Loch Raven turned up the defense.

The Raiders’ quick tempo led to numerous turnovers and took Hereford out of its comfort zone so much that the Bulls were held to three points — all by Annabelle Grenzer — for the rest of the quarter.

Meanwhile, on the offensive end, the Raiders showed their dominant inside play. Gordon scored eight of the Raiders’ points in the quarter that closed with a 16-8 Loch Raven lead.

Hereford found new energy to start the second, getting field goals from Kraft, Grenzer and Megan Hess as well as a 3-pointer from Lauren Orner to go on a 9-3 run and cut the margin to 19-17 with 2:01 left in the half. The Raiders countered with baskets by Morgan Jones and Gordon to end the half leading 23-19.

The Raiders had their best quarter in the third. Loch Raven used its offense as a means to set up the press after made shots, and the grind begin to wear on Hereford. The Bulls were held to only three field goals and eight points in the quarter, while Loch Raven scored 16 of its own.

Loch Raven took its biggest lead of the game at 39-24 on a 3-pointer by Aariyn Gibson with 2:47 left in the quarter, and it looked this would be another blowout for the Raiders.

Hereford, though, was ready to go away. The Bulls turned up their defense and started pressing full court. Hereford, behind five points by Kraft, went on a 15-2 run to cut the lead to 41-39 with 3:20 left.

Loch Raven responded again. The Raiders got back-to-back field goals by Morgan Jones to run the lead to 45-39 with 2:15 left. Hereford got two 3-pointers down the stretch by Orner, but the Raiders made 4 of 6 free throws in the last two minutes to account for the final margin.

“The first half we missed a lot of opportunities,” Hereford coach Dave Schreiner said. “I thought we played well in the first half, but we came out in the second half and shot ourselves in the foot. Still, I told myself that we weren’t going to leave here without putting up a fight, and I thought we did that in the fourth quarter.”

Loch Raven 49, Hereford 45

HEREFORD – Kraft 13, Stocks 2, Grenzer 9, Hess 7, Orner 11, Nieberlein 3. Totals: 15 8-10 45. LOCH RAVEN – Gordon 17, Gibson 13, Harris 9, Boykin 2, Jones 6, Ennis 2. Totals: 20 7-15 49. Halftime, LR, 23-19.