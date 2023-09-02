Loch Raven football opens season with statement, 56-6 win over Eastern Tech

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

You could sense how badly Loch Raven wanted to make a statement in the season opener.

Last season, when these two teams played each other, Loch Raven narrowly defeated Eastern Tech by two points. This gave Loch Raven inspiration to fix the mistakes they made last season against the Mavericks.

Friday, Loch Raven displayed an excellent performance both defensively and offensively. Loch Raven opened up the game hot, scoring easily on its opening drive and never looking back in a 56-6 win.

Loch Raven’s defense shut out Eastern Tech until the fourth quarter, all the while holding the Mavericks to less than 100 yards of offense.

Anytime Eastern Tech attempted to gain some momentum on offense, Loch Raven shut it down. Junior Craig Jordan caught an interception and almost returned it for a touchdown with over five minutes left in the second quarter.

The Loch Raven offense played great, totaling over 250 total yards. Keyon Fauntleroy was a big factor in that, going 7-for-13 for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the air. He also ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Tech simply didn’t have an answer for Fauntleroy, who Raiders coach Walter Vaughn tabbed one of his team’s leaders. Late in the first quarter, Loch Raven converted on third-and-long, Fauntleroy threw a deep ball to junior Paige Green, which landed them on Eastern Tech’s 15-yard line. The Raiders scored a couple plays later.

“I felt good about my day on the ground and the air,” Fauntleroy said. “I owe it all to my offensive line. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to have a great game. So, I thank them.”

Vaughn was highly impressed with his offense, as they put up 40 points in the first half. Fauntleroy threw a touchdown to Green with 25 seconds left in the second quarter to get the team to the 40-0 mark.

Even though the offense was performing at a high level, Vaughn wasn’t pleased with the penalties going into halftime.

”Staying focused and disciplined, that’s what the message is,” Vaughn said. “We clean up some of these plays and penalties.”

Loch Raven took Fauntleroy out of the game in the second half and replaced him with Green. Green ran in for a touchdown and added more points on the scoreboard.

This dominant win gives Loch Raven a solid start, and Fauntleroy is very humble about it.

“This win means nothing. When we get back on Tuesday, our record is 0-0,” he said. “We still got to work and get better every day.”

Loch Raven only has four seniors on their team, so this win gives the team confidence. Next week, it faces Owings Mills in another Baltimore County matchup.

“We got a lot of things we need to work on,” Vaughn said. “We’ll get to the drawing board next Tuesday.”