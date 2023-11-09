Hereford field hockey returning to the state championship game after 1-0 win over Queen Anne’s

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

WHEATON-GLENMONT — Hereford field hockey has a simple motto that can be found on their shirts: Unfinished business. The Bulls, an historically strong program with nine state championships and 12 more runner-up finishes, were committed to returning back to the state championship for the first time since 2021.

To do that, No. 3 seed Hereford needed to go through undefeated No. 2 Queen Anne’s in a Class 2A state semifinal at John F. Kennedy High School.

Advertisement

With both teams fielding strong defenses, offensive opportunities proved few and far between. However, when the Bulls earned their best chance of the night on a first-quarter penalty stroke, coach Caitlin Duvall knew exactly who to turn to.

Duvall had senior midfielder/defender Maddie Fuller take the stroke. She buried it, which proved to be the game-winner in the Bulls’ 1-0 win over Queen Anne’s to advance to the 2A state championship game. They will face either top-seed Manchester Valley or No. 4 Glenelg at 5 p.m. Saturday at Paint Branch.

Advertisement

“We played a great mental game today,” Duvall said. “We focused in on our key points and we really executed on our possession.”

Neither team’s offense generated much momentum at the outset. Queen Anne’s took the game’s first penalty corner over eight minutes in, but it was quickly cleared by the Bulls defense. A few minutes later, Hereford’s most consistent possession of the evening yielded Fuller’s penalty stroke. After she beat Cassidy Alexander five-hole, the Bulls’ confidence level soared and it showed in their play.

“I try to play a mind game with the goalie,” Fuller said. “I look straight at her, so she never knows where I was going. I got really excited because I knew that goal would get the ball rolling for our team and we’d only go up from there.”

Hereford’s midfield unit began to control the middle of the field, which led to transition opportunities. However, it remained a one-goal game late in the first half when Queen Anne’s offense found its footing. The Lions had a pair of penalty corners inside of the final minute, but Hereford goalie Eliza Greenfield was there to stop one with another quickly cleared away by the Bulls defense.

The Lions offense found more opportunities midway through the third. Yet again, Greenfield was there for multiple big-time saves with her blocker and pad, keeping the Bulls on top.

“I think it’s really just keeping the communication going inside my head and still on the field I’m talking with my defenders,” Greenfield said. “I’m talking to [defender] Lily Walton. I’m keeping it going, I’m focused on the game and nothing else. I’m not anticipating next moves or big hits down the line. I’m focused and I’m not psyching myself out because I think if I was just waiting for shots to come, it would talk me out of the game. Communication is really important.”

The intensity on both ends ratcheted up in the fourth quarter as both teams’ supporters grew louder. The Bulls and Lions swapped penalty corners early in the frame, but neither led to a shot on goal. Greenfield delivered one final critical save with seven minutes remaining, which proved to be Queen Anne’s final shot on goal of the evening.

As the clock dwindled, Hereford kept possession near Queen Anne’s goal. A countdown quickly ensued from the crowd as a bevy of maroon jerseys sprinted toward Greenfield and the opposite end of the field when the final buzzer sounded.

Advertisement

“I’m just so proud of my team,” Greenfield said. “I’m so proud of who we are as a team and program. I think it’s just overwhelming joy because we’ve worked so hard and come back from low points. I think our determination and courage to keep going just brought joy.”

That moved the Bulls 60 minutes away from their ultimate goal: the program’s 10th state title.

“It’s been a goal of ours the whole season,” Duvall said. “It’s a goal that’s been in our mind, but we’ve also focused on the games at hand. It’s really exciting to get back there, these girls deserve to be there.”