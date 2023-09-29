Hereford volleyball keeps county record perfect with thrilling 3-2 win over Perry Hall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hereford players celebrate a point in the second set of their five-set victory Thursday against Perry Hall. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

For the last few years, the Hereford Bulls have been the gold standard for Baltimore County volleyball. That might still be the case, but the host Perry Hall Gators made sure the Bulls earned their spot Thursday night.

The Bulls survived a furious rally in the fourth set and hung on in the fifth to record a 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 24-26, 15-13 win in an important Baltimore County League game.

“I give credit to our kids for hanging in there,” Hereford coach Dave Schreiner said. “We were tested a few times and they could have folded, but they didn’t.”

The Bulls (6-1, 6-0) lost a lot of their firepower from last year’s Class 2A state semifinalist team, but senior Lauren Kraft says that Hereford’s tradition is important to the team.

“We lost our entire front row, but we’re all getting used to playing with each other in the front row,” Kraft said. “We don’t have a true outside hitter, so we have to find ways to score.”

Perry Hall started the match strong. With the first set tied at 19, the eleventh-ranked Gators (4-2, 3-2) used a four-point serving run by Addison Dunlap to take a 23-19 lead on a Urenna Obichere kill. After the teams traded points, the Gators got a Dunlap kill to end the set, 25-22.

The second set was the inverse of the first. The Bulls got two serving aces by Rebecca Fetterolf and one each by Riley Hall, Abigail Mak and Regan Proctor to keep the Gators on their toes for the whole set. Perry Hall used a kill by Obichere to tie the set at 22, but never scored again as a Taylor Compton kill ended the set for the Bulls, 25-22.

Hereford was dominant in the third set, running out to a to a 14-3 lead and never looking back en route to a 25-11 win. The highlight of the set was Mak’s serving. The senior had four aces in her six service points in the set.

It appeared that Hereford would win the fourth set and take the match, but the Gators had other ideas. After falling behind 23-18, Gators coach Laura Britton called a time out. Hereford scored the first point after the break, but never scored again in the set. The Gators, behind the serving of Dunlap, scored the next eight points to take the set, 26-24.

The fifth set was tied at 11 before Hereford went on a 4-2 run to take the set.

“It’s getting tougher,” Schreiner said. “[Baltimore County] changed the format. We have to play all the good teams twice, and that’s how it should be. Making it through the first round of the county with no losses is important for us.”

Britton said the fight her team showed against the defending county champions was just the kind of team they are.

“That’s been us all season,” she said. “We come from behind and battle. I made some changes in our back row, but we have to be able to pass better. We have to give our setters a fighting chance to get to balls.”