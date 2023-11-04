Hereford football backup quarterback Brendan Kittner throws 2 TD passes in 35-9 playoff victory over North Harford

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hereford's Brendan Kittner tries to elude a tackle attempt by North Harford defender Tyler Ottensmeyer during a football playoff game at Hereford High School on Friday, November 3, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Brendan Kittner has backed up Bobby Burke as Hereford’s starting quarterback this season. But with Burke out injured, Kittner got his opportunity to shine. He certainly made the most of it.

In his first varsity start, Kittner threw touchdown passes of 62 and 5 yards to lead the host and fourth-seeded Bulls to a 35-9 rout of fifth-seed North Harford in the first round of the Class 2A North Region playoffs Friday night.

The Bulls (7-3) advance to next week’s regional semifinals, where they will play at top-seeded Owings Mills.

“Coming in here today, I just wanted to make sure that I had confidence; confidence in myself and confidence in my teammates,” Kittner said. “I knew they had my back and I had theirs, and we just came out and got the job done.”

The Bulls dominated the game, which featured a running clock throughout most of the second half.

Hereford took the lead on its second offensive possession. The 70-yard drive, all on the ground, was capped off by a 25-yard sweep around the right side of the line by Nico Mosquera to give the Bulls a 7-0 lead with 1:15 left in the first quarter.

Hereford’s offense exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Hawks 28-0. The Bulls extended their lead on the first play of the quarter, taking advantage of a Hawks fumble to score two plays later on a run from 6 yards out by Mosquera for a 14-0 lead.

After a three-and-out by North Harford (5-5), the Bulls wasted no time adding to their lead. On first down from their own 38, Hereford receiver Jacob Juergensen slipped past his defender. Kittner saw him and hit him in stride at the North Harford 40. Juergensen did the rest, outrunning the defense for a 62-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

The Bulls recovered a Hawks fumble on the third play of the ensuing drive and cashed that in when Dominic Garbarino ran the ball in from 2 yards out to cap a five-play drive and extend the lead to 28-0.

On the next play, Hereford’s J.P. Revitte leapt into the air for an acrobatic interception of Hawks quarterback Harold Davis. Five plays later, Kittner threw his second touchdown pass of the night, this time to Revitte, to extend the lead to 35-0 with 2:21 left in the first half.

“We didn’t really know for absolute sure that our starting quarterback would be out,” Hereford coach John Walter said. “[Kittner] stepped up big time for us today. He made some big-time throws and our line did a good job protecting him.”

Hereford's Dominic Garbarino (12) goes low as he dives into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown run against North Harford during a football playoff game on Friday. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

North Harford got a sack in the end zone for a safety and a 21-yard pass from Davis to Evan Dawson with 1:43 left to close out the scoring.

Now the Bulls get another crack at Owings Mills, a team they lost to, 20-15, in Week 9 on a fourth-quarter touchdown.

“It’s going to be a war next week,” Walter said. “We’re going to come ready to play some good football.”

For North Harford, the loss was a disappointing end to the season.

“We couldn’t really get our run game going,” Hawks coach Justin Martinek said. “They took that away and we really struggled. I thanked all my seniors for their hard work, and we’ll build on this for next year.”