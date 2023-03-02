Hereford girls basketball zones in on regional championship, beats New Town, 56-35

Lauren Orner and the Hereford Bulls knew how to beat a zone defense. All they had to do was to look back on their own practices.

Hereford, which routinely employs the zone as part of its defense in practice, used its experience and an inside-out game to defeat visiting New Town, 56-35, in the Class 2A North Region I championship on Wednesday.

The Bulls (17-4) were led by Orner, who led all scorers with 23 points. Lauren Kraft also contributed 19. New Town was led by junior Nialah Mingo with 15 points.

The Bulls advance to the state quarterfinals this weekend. The eight region champions will be reseeded based on regular-season records. Hereford lost the state championship last year in double overtime by one point to Fallston.

The Hereford girls basketball team poses with its regional championship plaque after beating New Town on Wednesday. (Mike Frainie)

Late in the first quarter, the Bulls switched to a 2-3 zone to try and get the Titans to take outside shots. The strategy paid off almost immediately, as it forced New Town into missed outside shots and turnovers.

When the Bulls turned up the defensive pressure, the teams were tied at 8 with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. From then on until halftime, Hereford outscored the Titans 21-2.

“We knew they were a drive-first team and they like to attack the basket, so we worked getting into the paint and forcing outside shots,” Orner said.

In that same stretch, the Bulls began to get hot with its own outside shooting. Hereford got two 3-pointers from Orner and one from Kraft to build the lead. The Bulls also did a great job of sharing the ball in the paint, as the shots were falling on some inside layups, too.

New Town employed a zone against Hereford, but the Bulls were more than ready.

“They were playing a 1-2-2. They were playing man, then they went to the zone and we did a good job against it and moved the ball well,” Hereford Coach Dave Schreiner said. “We never gave up the lead and that was the key. I told the kids we had to manage the game [in the second half], and they did.”

The Titans actually managed to outscore the Bulls by one point in the third quarter, but the 38-20 deficit going into the fourth was too big a hurdle to overcome.

“We started slow. We had a little more of a problem with their zone than I anticipated,” Titans coach Steve Anderson said. “The girls settled for outside shots when we could have just attacked the zone. We have to do a better job of doing that.”

For Hereford, the regional title was another step towards their ultimate goal of going back to College Park, but returning as state champions this year.

“It’s huge [to get past this point],” said Kraft. “We knew they were a really good team and they were really strong and that it all started on the defensive end. That’s what really carried us in this game.”

Class 2A North Region I championship

Hereford 56, New Town 35

NEW TOWN — Dower 4, Johnson 4, Hart 5, Powlard 3, Mingo 15, Ogunsola 2, Hardison 2. Totals: 15 3-7 35.

HEREFORD — Neiberlein 2, Orner 23, Kraft 19, Grenzer 10, Stocks 2. Totals: 20 12-22 56. Halftime: H, 29-10.