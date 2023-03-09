Kent Island girls basketball stages improbable rally, beats No. 14 Hereford, 41-38, in Class 2A semifinal

BURTONSVILLE — For Hereford, meeting Kent Island in a Class 2A state semifinal on Wednesday was like looking in the mirror. Both teams played great defense all season, and that’s what got them to this point.

In the fourth quarter, though, the Buccaneers played it a little better.

Trailing by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, undefeated Kent Island went on a 15-1 run to defeat the No. 14 Bulls, 41-38, at Paint Branch High School.

The Buccaneers (25-0) will face Lackey, which beat Williamsport, 38-32, in the other semifinal, for the title on Saturday at 6 p.m. at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center in College Park. It’s Kent Island’s third trip to the final after losing in the championship game in 2016 and 2017.

The Kent Island girls basketball team poses with their Class 2A East Region II trophy after a win on March 1. The Buccaneers advanced to the Class 2A state final with a 41-38 victory over Hereford on Wednesday. (courtesy of Kent Island Girls Basketball)

The loss means the Bulls (18-5) will not get a chance to avenge last year’s one-point double-overtime loss to Fallston in last year’s final.

“These girls, they’ve been the greatest group I’ve had in the eight or nine years that I’ve been coaching the girls,” Kent Island coach Dave Plummer said. “These girls are amazing.”

Junior Caroline Cavanaugh had 10 points to lead Kent Island, while Lauren Kraft and Lauren Orner led Hereford with 14 points apiece.

Trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter, Kent Island freshman Lacey Dauses drove the lane and scored layups on three consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 32-37. The Bucs committed fouls that put the Bulls on the free-throw line, but they missed six of seven attempts in the fourth. Kent Island got a 3-pointer from Cavanaugh to make it 37-35 with 4:38 remaining.

After Orner made a free throw with 3:39 left but Hereford wouldn’t score again. The Bucs tied the game on a Lillian Dauses’ 3-pointer with 3:11 left, and Sydney Riska made the go-ahead basket with 2:16 remaining and added a free throw with 14 seconds remaining.

“We just started to get ahead of ourselves. We started to throw it away and turn over the ball,” Orner said. “We started forcing things that weren’t there.”

Parkville, which had lost its past six state semifinal games, finally got over the hump with a 70-58 win over Gaithersburg in Wednesday's Class 4A showdown, earning its first trip to the final in 49 years and a chance to win its first championship. https://t.co/PaF0kcdv7S — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 9, 2023

Hereford set the pace early. Playing against a team known for shooting 3s, the Bulls were letting it loose from deep. In the first quarter alone, they got three from Kraft and one from Orner to take a 17-7 advantage.

Hereford’s defense seemed to stifle the Bucs, and the fouls quickly began to mount on Kent Island’s senior leader Allison Corbin.

The Bulls continued to manage the game with their tight defense in the second quarter. Hereford’s zone clearly frustrated Kent Island, and Corbin picked up her third foul with 5:22 left. She expressed her frustration at the referee, who called her for a technical foul.

The Bulls continued to find the open players and built a 24-9 lead with 1:21 left in the half on a Gabby Nieberlein 3-pointer, but Kent Island got back-to-back 3s from Dauses and Cavanaugh to cut the halftime margin to 24-15.

The Bulls came out of the break and took command. Orner scored on back-to-back 3-pointers to make the 30-16 with 6:18 left in third, and things got worse for the Bucs when Corbin picked up her fourth foul just 3:06 into the third quarter. Hereford outscored Kent Island, 13-11, in the quarter and entered the final stanza leading 37-26.

Then the bottom fell out for the Bulls.

“I think they just wanted it more than us,” Kraft said. “I think we came out in the fourth quarter with the lead, and I think that got to our head a bit. They wanted it more in the fourth quarter, and that really showed.”

H — Stocks 3, Kraft 14, Orner 14, Grenzer 4, Nieberlein 3. Totals: 12 7-16 38.

KI — Cavanaugh 10, Riska 8, Corbin 3, Lil. Dauses 8, Lac. Dauses 9, Hanesworth 3. Totals: 16 3-8 41.

Half: 24-15, H