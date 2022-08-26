Pair of Hereford girls soccer standouts welcoming younger sisters to varsity roster

Hereford High girls soccer siblings, from left, Anna and Lauren Orner and Shari and Shanti Atkins during a practice on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Playing a varsity sport with a younger sibling may be rare, but on the Hereford girls soccer team, the Atkins and Orner sisters describe it as “an incredible experience.”

Senior standouts Shari Atkins and Lauren Orner share the field with their younger sisters for the first time. While they have practiced together both at home and on the Hereford field, it is a surreal feeling for freshman Shanti Atkins and sophomore Anna Orner, a JV player last season, to play a season with their older sisters before they head to college.

“We didn’t really know what it was like to play with each other before so it’s really interesting to see how she plays on the field,” Shari Atkins said.

A team with state championship aspirations, the Hereford varsity roster is difficult for underclassmen to make. However, Shanti Atkins and Anna Orner embraced the challenge and made the team this season. The younger sisters emphasized their eagerness for the season.

“I wasn’t really expecting to make varsity, I didn’t think it would happen but I worked really hard to have this chance.” Anna Orner said.

Hereford girls soccer siblings Lauren Orner, left, a senior and Anna Orner, a sophomore, take a break during practice on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Orner sisters played soccer together since they were very young and also shared their athletic talents on the basketball court. They call what they have together a “sister connection.”

“Knowing that there’s always someone there for me on the field is great,” Lauren said. “She can always find me from the center back to the midfield positions, and we go forward.”

“They work very hard together and they recognize the dedication that they all put and it makes them all work harder as a group,” Hereford coach Brad Duvall said.

Lauren was named first team All-State last season and is committed to play college soccer at University of Lynchburg. As she enters her senior year, she wants to leave a legacy with her sister.

Their sisterly bond is significant to them, but even more special to their team. Hereford lost last year’s Class 2A state championship game by a goal to Glenelg. The sisters hope their connection spreads to the entire team as they chase a championship.

Hereford girls soccer senior Lauren Orner practices on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“How important teamwork is, and going back to sharing chemistry, there will always be a sister connection, even with your other teammates, that is very important,” Lauren said.

“Being one unit and togetherness makes the team a success,” Anna added.

The Atkins sisters have played soccer since about the age of 4. They credit their athletic family for always working hard towards a goal.

Shari is the older sister and the second team All-State pick is committed to play collegiately at Temple. She mentions that she has learned a lot from Shanti while playing on the field.

“She reminds me that I must be a good example for her and the team, which keeps me playing hard,” Shari said.

Hereford girls soccer siblings Shari Atkins, left, a senior, left, and Shanti Atkins, a freshman, take part in drills during practice on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Atkins sisters enjoy sprinkling a playful little competition between themselves, especially while playing the same position, forward.

“I can’t let my little sister beat me,” Shari said.

The Atkins sisters are ready for a season full of goals on the field, and motivate and empower each other with the mantra, “If my sister can do it, so can I.”

Sisters Shanti Atkins, left, a freshman, and Shari Atkins, a senior, take part in drills during a Hereford girls soccer practice on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I look up to her, and she sets my goals for me,” Shanti said. “If she scores, I know I have to score a goal.”

For Duvall, having sisters lining up next to each other has been a standard through his 11 years leading the Bulls.

“It’s kinda been a thing, we have kids that have come through together and it’s great,” he said.

One of the keys to success for this team has been that “the girls get along well, and think of this team as a family regardless if you have a sibling or not,” he said.