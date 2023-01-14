Hereford boys basketball gets 30 points from Ryder Walter in 58-54 overtime victory over Dundalk

Hereford boys basketball coach Jim Rhoads made a candid admission following the Bulls’ matchup with Dundalk on Friday night.

“No one, and I didn’t either, and the kids didn’t — there’s no one out there who thought we’d be 8-3 right now,” Rhoads said.

Playing shorthanded on the road, the Bulls showed why they probably shouldn’t be underestimated — or underestimate themselves — any longer.

Hereford made key defensive stops, got clutch plays from their role players and rode Ryder Walter’s monster night of 30 points and 14 rebounds to grind out a 58-54 overtime win against the Owls.

Hereford's Ryder Walter attacks the basket against the defense of Dundalk's Jacob Wimbush on Friday. Walter scored 30 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Bulls defeated the Owls in overtime, 58-54. (Colin Murphy)

Freshman Sam Nicholson’s 3-pointer to open overtime gave Hereford a 54-51 lead they never relinquished, one of a handful of clutch plays Bulls stepped up to make.

“That’s what we do as a team,” said Walter. “We lift each other up.”

The Bulls needed repeatedly to come to each other’s rescue on a night when Dundalk looked to offset Hereford’s size and zone schemes with speed, athleticism, full-court pressure and outside shooting. The Owls trailed early in the game but found a groove attacking the basket after causing repeated turnovers with pressure. Dundalk’s Deon McPherson (11 points) and Amir Slater (9 points) slashed to the hoop for layups in the first half and Jacob Wimbush hit a 3-pointer that gave the hosts a 26-25 halftime lead.

But Hereford looked more rehearsed against the press in the third quarter, and Dundalk’s endurance waned under the tax of full-court exertion. The Bulls worked their half-court sets methodically, getting inside looks for Walter, who scored 12 of Hereford’s 14 points in the period as the Bulls built a 39-36 lead.

The lead swelled to 45-37 midway through the fourth after consecutive dribble-drive assists by Jordan Ackerman and Brenden Kittner to Brady George, who came off the bench to lay in four points in the quarter.

Against Hereford’s 2-3 defense, Dundalk turned to the zone-busting shooting of DJ Brown, who drained consecutive 3-pointers to get his side back level at 45 with two minutes remaining. Brown finished with 11 points.

Hereford's Jordan Ackerman dribbles against the defense of Dundalk's DJ Brown during Friday night's game. (Colin Murphy)

Hereford’s response came from junior Jack Kinsey, who scored back-to-back buckets on offensive rebounds to push the lead back to 49-45. Kinsey finished with six points and 11 rebounds.

“Big plays at key moments for a lot of different guys,” Rhoads said. “You can’t say how important that kind of stuff is.”

Dundalk refused to go quietly. Brown made an athletic drive to the hoop, drew the defense and passed off to Adura Omideyi, who made a layup to send the game to overtime tied at 51.

“I like the effort we played with,” Owls coach Eddie Majors said. “We were talking well on defense. We’ve got to get more scrappy on defense. We can build on that.”

After Nicholson’s 3-pointer in the extra frame, the Bulls had multiple chances to ice the game from the free throw line, where they shot 5-for-19, including 2-of-10 in overtime, straining their eventual win.

Walter, who switched from a traditional free throw shooting stroke to an old-school, underhand toss midway through this year, says he hears it from the opposing crowds — but it doesn’t matter when they drop through the net. His free throw in the closing seconds gave Hereford its final winning margin.

“Every game there’s a lot of chants,” Walter said with a hint of a smile. “I don’t think about it. And I did make it when it counted.”