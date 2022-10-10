Sparrows Point field hockey’s Emily Bean battled back from chronic leg pain, offseason surgery to play senior season

Emily Bean was one of Sparrows Point field hockey's top scorers last season despite battling constant pain in her legs. In the offseason she was diagnosed with compartment syndrome. She underwent one surgery and still has at least four more ahead of her, but she's back on the field as a senior leader for the Pointers. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

When Sparrows Point field hockey forward Emily Bean was diagnosed with a possible career-ending condition after last season, she could’ve decided to hang up the cleats and try to live a normal life with limited pain after surgery. Instead, Bean pushed through and did whatever was necessary to come back for her senior season.

Bean started most of last season and was one of the top scorers for a Pointers team that finished 8-5 and were Class 2A North Region 2 runners-up. She accomplished all she did while playing through pain in her legs without any answers to why it was happening.

Despite her struggle, Bean remained one of the hardest workers on coach Katherine Stack’s team.

“She pushed herself as hard as she could to the point of being in tears,” Stack said. “I’d have to tell her she wasn’t allowed to play to get her to rest and chill so that she could heal up.”

Physical therapy helped Bean stay on the field as he tried to continue playing club field hockey. After stopping play in late November she was diagnosed with compartment syndrome in both legs.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, compartment syndrome occurs when pressure rises in and around muscles and limits the flow of blood, oxygen and nutrients to muscles and nerves. It can cause pain, swelling and disability in the affected muscles, usually the legs or arms.

It affects Bean in both of her calves, causing them to go numb and hurt during games. She had to be shut down for whole games and could only play for a limited time in others.

Sparrows Point field hockey player Emily Bean's career was in doubt when she was diagnosed with compartment syndrome, but she was determined to get back saying, “That’s what I was telling the doctors, no matter what, whether it was just two minutes a game, I just wanted to play.” (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bean had surgery in January on her right leg, the first of at least five surgeries needed to fully fix the issue. She experienced some complications from the surgery, including nerve damage. Intense physical therapy followed, including relearning how to walk starting in March. It made her goal of playing this year harder, but even with the slow down nothing was going to stop Bean from playing.

“That was always the goal,” Bean said. “That’s what I was telling the doctors, no matter what, whether it was just two minutes a game, I just wanted to play.”

Goal accomplished.

Bean has been able to play in most games this season, albeit having to be mindful of the pain and knowing when she needs to take herself out. How long she can play at one time depends on the game. In faster-paced games, she’s able to play around 15 minutes at one time. Most of the time she has to come to the sideline, take off her shoe and stretch her leg before slowly walking around.

Even with the restrictions, Bean is happy just being able to play.

Sparrows Point field hockey player Emily Bean has five goals and six assists so far this season for the Pointers. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It means a lot because last year when I found out what I had and how many surgeries I need to get, everyone was telling me getting back this season would be impossible and unrealistic because the pain was too bad to play with,” Bean said. “So now that I’m able to deal with the pain, while it hurts really bad, I can play. That I’m able to deal with it means a lot, I worked really hard to be able to play.”

Bean has scored five goals with six assists this season, a big part of Sparrows Point’s 5-2 start. But just being out there is enough for her mom to be proud of, knowing what it has taken for her to get here.

“Every day she walks out on that field, I’m proud,” Dawn Bean said. “There’s days when she gets off the field upset and she’s crying. You don’t understand, she just wants to be normal, ‘I got to work twice as hard my teammates with running. I got to give twice as much as they do,’ and that says a lot.”

Emily has delayed the rest of her surgeries until after the season so that she could have this opportunity to play. There are a lot of unknowns in the future, but she is hoping to play field hockey collegiately. A number of Division III schools have expressed interest, knowing about her condition and her upcoming surgeries. Bean said she is holding off on deciding on a school, not knowing how her next surgeries will affect her.