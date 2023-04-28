No. 7 Eastern Tech softball remains unbeaten in Baltimore County with 8-5 victory over Towson

Eastern Tech’s Sydney Weaver slides into home while Grace Hoey reaches for an overshot pass as Eastern Tech visits Towson High Schools at home in Towson, MD on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

One thing that has been a trademark for Eastern Tech softball this season has been its resiliency. The Mavericks put that attribute on full display again Thursday, answering back with three runs after host Towson began to threaten their lead. The Mavericks held on to beat the Generals, 8-5, in a Baltimore County Division 1 contest.

Shortstop Audrey Coker had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the seventh-ranked Mavericks (12-2, 12-0). Towson’s starting pitcher Julianna Leatherwood was 4-for-4 at the plate and scored a run. She also recorded 10 strikeouts for the Generals.

Maverick’s coach Giselle Alvarez says she loves the dynamic she sees from her young team, and the way they support each other.

“I always try to encourage the girls that this is a game of failure, and you’re going to have to go through that,” she said. “I think with them getting loud and sticking together it pushed us to get those runs back.”

Eastern, which has not lost a Baltimore County game this season, appeared to be on cruise control after taking a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Towson (4-8, 4-7), though, made sure the Mavericks weren’t going to be able to cruise to victory.

The Generals took advantage of a tiring Layla Bugarini, Eastern’s starter, using a double to left-center field by Grace Cheevers and three straight singles by Leatherwood, Grace Hoey and Mallory Mohr to score four runs and cut the lead to 5-4 after the fifth inning.

Eastern Tech pitcher Malorie Gogel throws in the late innings as Eastern Tech picked up a victory at Towson on Thursday. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Eastern Tech wasted no time neutralizing most of the damage. Malorie Gogel singled to begin the sixth and Kaylee DeMasse followed with a double. After Leatherwood gave up a walk to load the bases, she buckled down and struck out Sydney Weaver and Kara Smith.

But right when it looked like Towson could escape the inning unscathed, Coker singled in Gogel to make it 6-3. Left fielder Gracie Himmelman then doubled down the left-field line, plating two runs.

“I think we were building each other up at the plate, and I think it was just a chain reaction,” DeMasse said. “I think we came in with the mentality that we needed to get those runs back. Maybe we were too relaxed early, but we got it going and earned them back.”

Towson managed to cut the lead to 8-5 with a Molly Mohr RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, but Gogel got Eva Bartowiak to ground out to end the game.

Sydney Weaver gets another hit as Eastern Tech picked up a victory at Towson on Thursday. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

You can count Towson coach Jon Salvino as another one of the believers in Eastern’s abilities.

“One through nine, their hitting is just fantastic,” Salvino said. “There are no easy outs in that lineup. You don’t see too many lineups where the bottom of the lineup you get production like that. I thought our pitcher pitched well today, but that’s a great lineup. I thought that was the best we’ve played defensively all year today.”

Alvarez agreed with her Towson counterpart.

“Putting pressure on the defense is key,” she said. “Towson kind of depended on their pitcher a lot today, so putting the ball in play makes it hard for them to field and defend, and putting that pressure on is what we do best.”

Eastern Tech 8, Towson 5

ET 003 023 0 – 8 7 0

TW 000 040 1 – 5 9 2