Nick McDermott knocks in game’s only goal as No. 12 Eastern Tech boys soccer beats No. 14 Hereford, 1-0

Even though Eastern Tech’s Tyler Germer’s name didn’t show up in the box score, he made a key play for the Mavericks that led to the goal against Hereford.

Germer and Nick McDermott stood close together before an ensuing free kick late in the first half. Germer made a dummy run over the ball, which shifted the defenders, and McDermott’s shot deflected off a Bulls player and into the goal.

That proved to be the difference in the game as No. 12 Eastern Tech remained undefeated with the 1-0 victory over No. 14 Hereford at CCBC-Essex on Monday night.

“We haven’t used that play since we played Mt. Hebron 15 or 20 years ago,” said Eastern Tech coach Peter Glaudemans, who is now in his 32nd season. “We thought a little diversionary tactic might unbalance their back line. We know we have a strong left-footed player taking that free kick.”

The Mavericks (7-0-2) have a strong group of players that make up the middle of the field with goalie Nick Cannon, center-back Eli Risley, holding midfielder McDermott, attacking midfielder Danny Nesteruk and striker Michael Muchai. The team this season also holds wins over C. Milton Wright, Bel Air, Dundalk, Sparrows Point, Catonsville and Dulaney. The Mavericks have tied Westminster and Towson.

Hereford (5-2-1) is led by senior midfielders Nik Antonakas and Oliver Shive, along with defender Tyler Warfel. However, Antonakas has been hampered by a hamstring but he still managed to start the game.

Muchai had the best chance seven minutes into the game when he got behind the defense and had a clear shot on goal but Garrett Pflugrad was able to make the save.

Warfel helped steady the Hereford defense and he also played several dangerous balls into Eastern Tech’s penalty area.

Bulls defender Sam Nicholson also played a dangerous ball across the penalty area with 23 minutes left in the half but a Hereford forward could not get their foot on the ball.

The Mavericks finally broke through when McDermott’s free-kick deflected off a defender and into the net with 4:22 left for a 1-0 lead.

“I saw there was a gap on the bottom left,” McDermott said. “I tried to curl it in and luckily I got a deflection and the goalie couldn’t do anything about it.”

Hereford fiercely attacked Eastern Tech to open the second half, but the Bulls could not find a final touch to tie the game.

Mavericks sophomore Jake Locklear came close to boosting the lead but his shot off a counterattack was saved by Reese Mays.

Hereford had another opportunity with just over 13 minutes left in the game but Greg Bara’s shot sailed over the crossbar.

“If you don’t score you can’t complain,” Hereford coach Adam Mizell said. “We’re in a little bit of a drought. Obviously, we’re doing different things to fabricate goals but they’re not working. We’ll create some new ways in training.”