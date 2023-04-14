Eastern Tech softball rallies for 5 runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Dulaney, 6-5

Perseverance is a trait winning teams display, and Eastern Tech got a lesson in exactly what that meant on Thursday afternoon.

The host Mavericks were down by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh, but rallied to score five for a 6-5 victory over Dulaney in a key Baltimore County league game. Eastern won the game on a Kaylee DeMassi single down the left field line that got away from third baseman Kimani Dennis and allowed Gracie Himmelman and Audrey Coker to score the tying and winning runs.

“It feels great to win a game like this for my team,” DeMassi said. “I just knew I had to swing level, make contact and make something happen. I knew I couldn’t strike out. I felt like we had nothing to lose, so I hit it and it fell in.”

Lilly Tinker had Dulaney in command for most of the afternoon. Entering the seventh, Tinker had faced no more than five batters in an inning and was making clutch pitches to keep the Mavericks off the board.

Meanwhile, Kayla Bright, Riley Hodiste and Grace Overcash — who each had two hits — led the Lions offense as they built a 5-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth.

Eastern Tech (6-1, 5-0 Baltimore County) managed to get one back in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Sydney Weaver hit a triple. The Lions tried to make a play on Weaver at third, but the ball skipped away, allowing her to score and cut the lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tinker was still in command. Even though she gave up a bases-empty double to Hayden Gilpatrick with one out, she struck out Layla Bugairini and got Malorie Gogel to fly out to end the threat.

Meanwhile, Eastern’s pitching began to collect itself. After coach Giselle Alvarez changed pitchers in the fifth to Gogel, she allowed only one hit over the final three innings.

The Mavericks began the bottom of the seventh with a Madison Bohart double. Weaver then doubled, scoring Bohart and ending up on third on the throw to the plate. Kara Smith then hit an infield single, which scored Weaver and cut the margin to 5-3. After singles by Himmelman and Coker loaded the bases, the Mavericks got a break. Tinker got Gilpatrick to pop up to centerfield, but the outfielder dropped the ball and one run scored to get the Mavericks within a run.

Tinker struck out Bugarini for the first out, but DeMassi’s game-winning hit came during the next at-bat.

“You can’t play a last inning like that,” said Dulaney coach Dave Barwick. “Lilly pitched well enough to win, but we booted two plays. We don’t [usually] do that, but it was just one of those days when we did.”

Alvarez was both pleased and dismayed with her team’s effort.

“The girls were satisfied, but not satisfied. I think that’s a great sign that they knew this was not [Eastern] Tech ball,” Alvarez said. “While we did come out ahead and I am proud of the win, it shows we still have some work to do to get ready for the playoffs.”

Eastern Tech 6, Dulaney 5

DUL 021 200 0 – 5 9 0

ET 000 010 5 – 6 14 1