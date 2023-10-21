Qaiyon Prioleau, Owls run wild as Dundalk football beats Bel Air, 47-6

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With the rain coming down steadily all night, it was clear from the start that Dundalk football would need to lean on its deep stable of running backs to carry the night against Bel Air.

Senior Qaiyon Prioleau answered the bell Friday evening, running all over the Bobcats to the tune of 185 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, as Dundalk thrashed Bel Air, 47-6, on Friday night in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Owls improved to 6-2 and Bel Air dropped to 4-4.

Prioleau had been far from a feature back in this loaded Dundalk running back room, coming into the game with 27 carries on the season — fifth-most on the team. But, as Dundalk coach Tom Abel noted, it was just a matter of time until they found the right spot for the senior.

“Qaiyon’s been a four-year guy for us. We’ve been trying to find a home for him, as far as the best spot for him, and tonight he showed that tailback is probably [it],” Abel noted. “Kind of wish I would have made that switch earlier.”

After stopping the Bobcats on the game’s first possession, the Owls went to the ground game. More specifically, they fed Prioleau. After being stuffed twice early, a 7-yard run gave the Owls a chance on fourth down. Then, with a spectacular individual effort, Prioleau raced around the left side, breaking several tackles to gain the edge and taking the ball 34 yards to the house for a 7-0 Dundalk lead.

“Just had to stay on my feet, needed to score there. That was all on my mind, all I needed,” Prioleau said. The running back noted that in a deep running back room such as Dundalk’s, being ready to step up when called upon is key. “Stay focused, locked in … if you see [an opportunity], go get it. If you can’t see it, look harder.”

After Bel Air turned the ball over on downs on its second possession, Dundalk went back to work, needing just three plays to go 55 yards, sparked by Prioleau’s 45-yard burst. From there, it was senior Joey Kasprzak who took over, rushing twice for 10 yards and a score, giving the Owls a 14-0 lead.

A versatile running back and receiver, Kasprzak notched 45 yards on five total touches, scoring twice. His second touchdown came just 44 seconds after his first one, as the dominant Dundalk defense rose to the occasion once more, forcing a fumble on the Bobcats’ ensuing possession. Sophomore Jason Chiildrey notched the recovery, setting Dundalk up at the Bel Air 18. Sophomore quarterback Micah Williams rolled right and found Kasprzak by the front right cone for a touchdown on the one-play drive.

Williams finished 3-for-6 for 53 yards, tossing two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran twice for 27 yards. The sophomore has continued to develop throughout his first year as starter, with Friday marking Dundalk’s third game scoring 35 or more points.

“The plan was to play Dundalk football, to play that physical, dominant brand of football that we’ve made our name on for so many years at this point,” Abel said. “We mixed in some of our pass games and our deep threats … just trying to work those guys in and get our young quarterback in a rhythm.”

While Williams certainly did his part on Friday night, it was the ground game that stared over and over again as the rain continued to fall. The Owls punctuated their strong first half with a three-play, 53-yard drive in the second quarter, each yard coming on the ground. Prioleau started things off with a 40-yard scamper and senior Cam Myers did the rest, gaining 13 yards on two carries and running it in for a 27-0 Dundalk lead.

Dundalk's Cam Myers eludes Bel Air defender Jared Fletcher while rushing for a touchdown during Friday's game. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Bobcats entered this game with three losses, but none by more than nine points, so Friday was uncharted territory this season for Bel Air and head coach Eric Siegel.

“Hopefully we respond in a positive way. We have a chance to end the season as a winning football team,” Siegel said. “What we do tomorrow morning at 7:30 as we have film and then lift and stretch, that will be the answer as to the character of this team. I know they have it in them. We have to show it.”

The second half didn’t get much prettier for the visitors. Dundalk came out of the locker room just as strong and asserted its will in the trenches and engineered a seven-play, 65-yard drive to extend the advantage early in the third quarter. Williams started things off with a 21-yard run, wide receiver AJ Smith gained 11 on an end-around, and Prioleau added a pair of rushes for 27 yards. Ultimately, it was the bruising efforts of Jacquan Jenkins who pushed the ball over the goal line. The junior bulled his way up the middle twice for a total of 15 yards and a score.

Adding insult to injury, Bel Air fumbled the ensuing kickoff, allowing the physical Dundalk offense to go right back on the field. They ran another six minutes off the clock while grinding out a 37-yard drive for another touchdown. On fourth-and-seven, Williams hit Smith for a 23-yard touchdown, a play punctuated by a dazzling individual effort by Smith, who caught the ball by the chains and and powered into the end zone for a 40-0 Dundalk advantage. The margin meant the clock began to run, and after the ensuing kickoff, the third quarter ended.

Bel Air did not take an offensive snap in the third quarter.

The Bobcats notched their only score of the game early in the fourth quarter, as backup quarterback Hunter Neal found Mike Graham down the right sideline for 69 yards and a touchdown. The Owls responded with a four-play, 52-yard drive, doing it all on the ground once more. Prioleau elicited a few more cheers from the home crowd with one more electrifying long run, this one a 27-yarder to set up Myers for a 13-yard score.

Dundalk will look to finish the regular season at 7-2 when they face Catonsville next week. Bel Air seeks the opportunity to finish the year with a winning record, facing Joppatowne.