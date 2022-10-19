Ava Winner scores twice in Dulaney field hockey’s 2-0 senior night victory over Sparrows Point

Playing at home on senior night after a long stretch of road games, Dulaney’s field hockey team sought to punctuate Tuesday’s afternoon’s festive atmosphere with a victory.

Ava Winner made sure of it.

The prolific senior forward scored both her team’s goals in a 2-0 win over Sparrows Point, keeping Dulaney at the top of the county and cementing the Lions’ spot in next week’s Baltimore County championship game at Towson University.

Dulaney's Ava Winner, left, pushes the attack while Sparrows Point's Danielle Anderson defends on Tuesday. Winner scored both Dulaney goals in a 2-0 win. (Colin Murphy)

Winner scored on long-distance shots in each of the first two quarters to propel the Lions (7-3, 5-0), who returned home for the first time since Sept. 15.

“It is so special to win on our field on senior night,” Winner said. “We haven’t had a home game since the beginning of the season, so we all got really hyped up before. The support from a bunch of friends and family has been really incredible, and I think that really helped us push ourselves to win this game.”

Sparrows Point (6-4) presented a legitimate challenge, and the Pointers aimed to neutralize Dulaney’s attacking prowess with wide side-to-side passing and concerted defense in the middle of the field.

But the Lions carried the energy of pregame senior spotlights into the start of the contest, pushing into their attacking half and advancing deep into the alleys on both sides of the field before sending crosses in front of goal.

Mia Cooper found Winner on just such a pass, and the senior deftly gathered, dibbled inside the top of the circle and loaded up for a powerful hit that thumped the baseboard for a 1-0 lead.

Sparrows Point goalkeeper Madison Bauer made three saves in the first half against the Lions attack. Dulaney collected four early corners as they pinned the Pointers against the goal line. On one corner, Winner missed the initial insert but eventually recycled it into a give-and-go with Eve Fowler. Winner’s shot from the middle of the field deflected off a defensive stick for a 2-0 Dulaney lead.

Dulaney's Mia Cooper dribbles through the Sparrows Point defense during Tuesday's game. Cooper assisted on one of Dulaney's two goals in the Lions' 2-0 win. (Colin Murphy)

Only once did the Pointers push deep into attacking territory, but their pass across the goal mouth was booted away by senior goalkeeper Addie Erdman. Defenders Bella Indenbaum, Alex Erdman, Lily Campbell and MK Anglim maintained an organized back unit for the Lions.

Play opened up a little bit in the second half with Sparrows Point twice pushing upfield on breakaways, but each time Riley Brubach’s shot attempts were stonewalled by Dulaney’s third-quarter goalkeeper Faith Dore.

Action was otherwise dictated by the attacking pace and offensive stick skills of Winner, who teamed with Fowler, Sarah Szalczyk and Campbell Bowman to create chances throughout the second half.

“Her skill set, I’ve never coached another player like that before,” Dulaney coach Meredith Lott said of Winner, an Indiana commit. “Her dodging, how she can navigate the field, she dribbles through defenders. It’s fun to coach, and I know it’s definitely fun for people to watch because the skill level is insane.”

Winner said Dulaney’s home grass — and not just her skills on the ball — can cause problems for visitors.

“I think I really take pride in ball control more than anything,” Winner said. “Especially on the grass, it’s really tough to maintain possession, so what I try to focus on is just gluing the ball to my stick and keeping it down the whole way and using the field to our advantage, because it is a bumpy surface. I take that into account when playing other teams. Quick little pulls end up getting around the defenders just fine.”

Lott said adjusting back to natural grass after so many away games on turf was a challenge, and the Lions need to continue to assert themselves offensively and in transition as they approach the postseason.

“It’s awesome we scored two, but I’ve been preaching to the girls all season, I need offensive players that are hungry and can put it in the cage,” Lott said.

Despite Tuesday’s result, Sparrows Point coach Katherine Stack said her team fared well in a matchup that has historically been lopsided. The Pointers have notable wins over Catonsville and Franklin and high hopes for success in the region playoffs.

“I’m proud of them,” Stack said. “This is normally a game that we have gotten demolished in, in the past, so this was cool to see them keep up and stay with them the whole time. They worked hard.”

The Lions will face Hereford for a third time this season in next week’s county title clash. The sides split their meetings this season, but only the first matchup, a 1-0 Dulaney win, counts toward the county standings. Hereford won the other matchup, 2-0.

“We know they’re going to be a tough team, we beat them once, they beat us, so that’s definitely going to be a game about grit,” Winner said.