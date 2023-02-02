Dulaney boys basketball uses big fourth quarter to pull away from Pikesville in 66-49 victory

The scoreboard doesn’t always tell the full story.

It’s often seen as a clichè in sports, but it was especially the case for the Dulaney boys basketball team Wednesday night.

Leading by just five points heading into the fourth quarter, Dulaney saved its best performance for last and pulled away with the 66-49 road victory at Pikesville.

“This was a big-time game for both teams,” Dulaney coach Matt Lochte said. “They’re playing for a one or two-seed in their region, we’re playing for a two-seed in our region … this is a huge game for both of us, and so we both knew how important this was for us tonight.

“The difference in the game for us tonight — to be honest with you, we didn’t play great basketball — but what we did do is we hit our shots at the line and I think when it counted we were really just able to hit our free throws and we had some timely 3-pointers.”

The Lions outscored the Panthers 22-10 in the final eight minutes to pull off the 17-point victory and improve to 14-4 on the year. As a team, Lochte’s Lions went 14-of-15 from the free throw line, including 5-of-5 in the fourth quarter. The team shot nearly 50% from 3-point range, knocking down 6 of 13 attempts.

“To be honest, I feel good about it, but like coach said, there’s multiple things we can work on like our defense and talking,” said senior Jamariez Corley-Scott. “I feel like if we talk more [on defense] then we’ll be able to execute way better than we did today. But we got the job done and that’s all that matters.”

Junior forward Ezra Tull led the Lions with 15 points, while Corley-Scott (12 points), junior guard Paul Gross (11), and senior guard Eric Zhang (10) also scored in double figures.

After not putting any points on the board in the first half, senior Blake Neverdon put up a game-high 17 points in the second half for the Panthers. Junior guard Antwoine Moye scored 15 points, including a game-high four 3-pointers.

Both teams started off sluggish offensively, committing a handful of unforced mistakes early in the first quarter. Dulaney didn’t make its first basket until the 4:45 mark of the opening quarter and, after five lead changes in the first eight minutes, the Lions led just 11-10 heading into the second quarter.

A 13-2 run over a five-and-a-half-minute span allowed the Lions to jump ahead 24-12, the team’s biggest lead of the first half. But the double-digit lead didn’t stand for long.

Over the final 2:24 of the first half, Pikesville scored eight unanswered points, including a pair of 3-pointers from Moye, to pull to within 24-20 at halftime.

Pikesville trailed the entire third quarter, but kept things close and pulled to within one, 29-28, midway through the third. But each time the Panthers made a run, the Lions answered with a run of their own to hold onto the slim lead.

Late in the third with Pikesville trailing 41-33, Lichter drained a pair of 3-pointers over a 27-second span to pull within two. A Corley-Scott long-range jumper with 21 seconds remaining in the third put an end to Pikesville’s attempted rally as the Lions scored nine of the game’s next 11 points on the way to the victory.

“In the first half, I feel like we were a little sloppy, we came out slow,” Corley-Scott said. “But in the second half, after coach talked to us, we really picked it up. We talked a little more and we were there for each other.

“Like a brotherhood, we picked each other up, we had each other’s backs when we made mistakes. We just stayed through it and that’s how we got the win.”