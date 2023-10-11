Dulaney volleyball makes statement with 3-1 win over No. 9 Hereford for its sixth straight win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

No one could blame the Dulaney Lions if they measured themselves by their performance against the Hereford Bulls. Whether they do or not, they sure measured up Tuesday Night.

The Lions, who graduated 13 players last season, outhit and outpassed the defending county champion and ninth-ranked Bulls, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21, in a Baltimore County Division I game.

“We’ve been improving every game all year, said Dulaney coach Cary Lyon, whose team lost to Hereford, 3-1 at home on Sept. 12. “We were able to take a set back then and we’ve shuffled the lineup and the girls have stepped up.”

The Lions (6-4, 6-2) are an interesting combination of seniors and call-ups from last year’s junior varsity. The team began the year 0-4, but has since gone on a six-game winning streak to get back in the county race.

“It was a really good win,” freshman Kiri Faimanifo said. “We’re doing a lot more talking and our serve- receive has gotten better than at the start of the year.”

The Bulls (8-3, 8-1), who were playing without starter Lauren Kraft because of injury, looked like they would be the aggressor again in the first set. After taking a 16-15 lead, the Bulls used the serving of Camryn Treon Sapp to go on a 6-0 run, pushing the lead to 22-15.

Dulaney made a mini-run of its own to cut the lead to 23-18, but a hitting error by the Lions gave the first set to Hereford, 25-18.

The Lions looked a different team in the second set, using kills by Faimanifo (6 kills) and Ellie Leone (10 kills) to run out to a 9-2 lead. Hereford battled back and tied the set at 12 on a Rebecca Fetterolf ace. After that, it was Dulaney’s turn again. The Lions went on a run of their own, scoring the next nine points to take a 21-9 lead before coasting to a 25-20 win to tie the match at one set apiece.

The third set was the closest of the match, but Dulaney started to pull away in the middle. With Hereford trailing 19-18, Dulaney, led by setter Lucy Petrella (two kills, 34 assists) began to find its spots on the floor. The Lions extended the lead to 22-19 on a Hereford service error, and the Bulls could never get closer than two points before dropping the set, 25-21.

After a 16-16 tie in the fourth set, the Lions began to get stronger as Hereford began to make mistakes. The Bulls did manage to cut the lead to 23-21 before the match ended on a Bulls service error.

Dulaney’s Devin Degannes (4) and Falynn Jordan celebrate after scoring the match point against Hereford during Tuesday's match. (Haldan Kirsch/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“After the first game, we just made too many mistakes,” Hereford coach Dave Schreiner said. “I told them after the match that everyone is too even for us to make mistakes. If you’re going to make a lot of mistakes like that you’re not going to win.”

Fetterolf lead the Bulls with 14 kills. In spite of the loss, Hereford is still the favorite for the county title. The Bulls only have one loss, while the other contenders have multiple losses.

“The good thing about tonight is we still control our destiny as far as the county championship goes,” Schreiner said. “The rest of that is we have to play better than we did.”