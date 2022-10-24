Dulaney golf advances to state finals, Hereford set to tee off in 2A/1A first round

Hereford's Adam Green won last week's Baltimore County championships and will lead the Bulls at the Class 2A/1A state championships on Tuesday. (Courtesy Robert Aitken)

Dulaney boys golf coach Michael Wall was expecting stiff competition at the MPSSAA state golf championships to the point he tweaked his team’s tactics.

Wall instructed his players to hit with a driver, instead of the usual iron, off the tee. He expects the scores to run low with ideal expected weather conditions, so he wants his players to have a better shot at landing the ball near the hole.

“We’re not gonna play this safe,” Wall said prior to Monday’s opening round. “We’re gonna let it all hang out and go forward, that’s our strategy.”

The strategy paid off on the first day of the Class 4A/3A tournament, as Dulaney totaled a 330, tying for eighth place in the team standings and qualifying for Wednesday’s final round at the University of Maryland Golf Course.

Matt Dow led Dulaney with a 78. Quinn Collins added an 81, Ryan Dannenfelser an 84 and Drew Dannenfelser an 87.

Dulaney is one of two Baltimore County teams to qualify for states. Hereford tees off Tuesday in the 2A/1A tournament. Both teams advanced due to their strong performances at the recent district tournament. Dulaney also defeated Hereford in the Baltimore County Championship last week.

Dulaney had a dominant regular season, going 6-0 and continuing a regular-season win streak that began when Wall took over six years ago.

“I’ve been here six years and we’re 46-0, we haven’t lost,” Wall said. “They did what everybody’s done in the past and they keep amazing me [with] how they keep going and we keep rebuilding.”

Wall says that some alumni still follow the team and hope that the streak they built survives. Some alumni will are watching Dulaney play at states, even though the results remain irrelevant to the undefeated streak.

Hereford finished fourth last year in 2A/1A and starts play at 9 a.m. Tuesday looking to accomplish its goal of advancing to the finals.

“Our goal every year is to make it to Day 2 as a team which puts us in that top 40% [of players and teams],” Aitken said. “It’s a grind, it’s tough. When they get to the state level that competition there is top notch.”

Aitken says his team is relatively young after three seniors that represented the Bulls at last year’s state tournament graduated, leaving Adam Green, a junior, to lead this year’s group.

While Hereford couldn’t beat Dulaney at the Baltimore County championships at the team, Green snatched his second-straight individual county championship, surviving rough weather conditions. Green is positioning his game to make a run at the individual state and propel his team to making the cut.

“I’m feeling good. I feel like my game is in a good spot,” Green said. “Won counties last week and played well in the district qualifier, I think I’m good to go.”

Green’s qualifying score of 74 from districts ranks him in the top 25 qualifiers and above the average score of 83, but still six strokes away from the best qualifying score of 68 set by Brunswick senior Luke Adams and Sherwood senior Bryan Kim.