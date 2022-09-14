Dulaney field hockey gets strong defensive effort to avenge last year’s county championship loss to Hereford, 1-0

Since last season ended, Dulaney’s field hockey team has been waiting for another chance to play rival Hereford.

“There was a feeling of wanting revenge since our loss at the county championship against Hereford,” Dulaney’s Eve Fowler said.

The two teams met again Tuesday with Dulaney coming off a season-opening loss. But the Lions were eager to get a shot at the Bulls. The game was filled with tension as the players never lost sight of the ball, both playing dynamic defense.

But Dulaney eventually broke through and its defense never faltered as the Lions scored a 1-0 victory.

“Coming from a loss and seeing them play with this level of urgency and their passing and aggressiveness, and communicating with each other, [it’s a different team] from their previous loss at Westminster,” Dulaney coach Meredith Lott said.

After the teams traded defensive stands, Dulaney senior forward Alex Erdman finally put her team on the scoreboard with a strong hit for a goal in the third quarter.

It was the first goal of the game — and of a career.

“It was my first goal for high school field hockey and my first year playing for the school,” Erdman said.

“The game was back and forth, we were able to capitalize,” Mott said. “Our senior, she was manager last year, came to play this year and she was able to get her stick in and it deflected to enter the goal.”

Prior to that moment, the defenses ruled.

Hereford controlled play at the beginning, sending in several shots. However, senior standout Ava Winner was precise with blocking shots, ensuring the ball would stay on Dulaney’s side. Dulaney had a scoring chance midway through the second quarter when Fowler sent a low shot in front that Hereford’s goalie blocked away.

Dulaney was making big defensive stands again and again. The Bulls weren’t able to put a shot past goalie Addie Erdman.

“It’s an insane difference that everyone poured their heart out today which contributed to the win,” Winner said.

Dulaney’s defense closed out the last seconds of the game, not letting any potential tying score get near the cage.