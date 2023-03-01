Paul Gross’ outside shooting leads Dulaney boys basketball over Dundalk, 64-48, in regional semifinals

All Paul Gross saw was the rim.

The Dulaney junior guard opened the second half by draining a 3-point shot and, just over a minute later, he knocked down another one.

Gross sparked a third-quarter run that led to a 64-48 victory over Dundalk in Tuesday’s Class 4A North Region I semifinal. The double-digit victory puts No. 2-seeded Dulaney (16-5) in Thursday night’s regional finals against top-seeded Parkville.

“The rim, all I saw is the rim,” Gross said. “The biggest difference is in that first half we didn’t play as well as we normally do, and in the second half we played like we wanted to win and we overcame fatigue, that was really the difference for us.”

Gross finished with a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds and a steal. He went 3-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Peter Hylind netted 14 points, shooting 60% from the floor including a pair of 3-pointers. Eric Zhang contributed 10 points for the Lions, while Kiyle Hamwright (eight points), Patrick Wynne (five), Jamariez Corley-Scott (five) and Ezra Tull (four) rounded out the scoring for Dulaney.

Jacob Wimbush led No. 6-seeded Dundalk (11-11) in scoring with 15 points, while the Owls knocked down eight 3-pointers as a team. Dundalk senior Donald Brown contributed 13 points in the loss, while senior Chimdy Onoh scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Neither team led by more than six points in a first half that featured seven lead changes.

Ahead just 24-23 at the halftime break, Gross ignited the team’s 15-5 run in the first four-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter, giving the Lions their biggest lead of the night at the time with a 39-28 advantage.

“It was back-and-forth in that first half, and it was a one-point game at the break,” said longtime Dulaney coach Matt Lochte. “On that play, that first 3 by Paul, Eric [Zhang] got it on the left side — he’s a left-hander — he dribbled hard at the basket downhill, was able to turn around and kick it back to Paul who hit that 3 ... then he followed it up with another 3.

“We call it a cherry whenever you get three stops in a row and, in that second half, twice we got three stops in a row. ... At the high school basketball level, you get a few cherries and you’re going to separate yourself a little bit. In that second half, we were able to separate a little bit and keep them at arm’s length.”

A Wimbush long ball at the 1:49 mark of the third quarter brought the Owls back within eight points, but a quick 7-2 run to end the quarter put the Lions back ahead by 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Dulaney outscored the Owls 18-15 in the final quarter, knocking down 8 of 9 free throw attempts in the final frame to clinch the playoff win and set up the rematch with one-loss Parkville.

Lochte’s Lions met Parkville earlier in the season, dropping an 81-73 decision to the Knights on Jan. 13. The winner this time around earns a spot in the state quarterfinals.

“We played them earlier in the season and lost to them by eight or nine points, but it’s a different game now,” Lochte said. “They’ve gotten better, we’ve gotten better. We’ll be focused tomorrow, we’ll be focused on Thursday and we’ll be prepared for sure.”