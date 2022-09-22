Hereford field hockey scores twice in all four quarters to roll past Catonsville, 8-0

Bulls #7, Caitlin Meeker, battles Comets #15, Kathryn Neebe for possession of the ball in the 1st quarter. Hereford vs Catonsville field hockey Wednesday September 21, 2022 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Since a loss at Dulaney eight days ago, the Hereford field hockey team has been on a role. The Bulls posted their second straight shutout Wednesday, beating Catonsville, 8-0.

The Bulls (3-2 overall, 2-1 county) scored two goals in each quarter and held the Comets (2-6, 2-2) to one shot on goal. Combined with a win last week over Towson, Hereford has won its last two games by a combined score of 10-0.

Junior Katie Burks started the scoring early Wednesday off an assist from sophomore Caitlin Meeker.

“I couldn’t find anybody open, so I kept dribbling and dribbling and luckily Katie called for me and she was wide open and it was great,” Meeker said.

Hereford's Caitlin Meeker battles Catonsville's Kathryn Neebe for possession of the ball in the first quarter of Wednesday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Comet defense of Mary Angell, Lindsay Taylor and Maddie Taylor and goalie Allison Kitchel held its own despite several Hereford opportunities in the circle until Burks assisted Meeker after a penalty corner with two minutes left in the first quarter. The corner was inserted by Burks to Lydia Bennett, who fed it back to Burks and she delivered the helper.

“I saw [Meeker] and she was communicating to me,” Burks said.

“I saw the back post was open and I saw Katie ready to give it to me,” Meeker added.

The two first-quarter goals were just what Hereford coach Caitlin Duvall preaches.

“Our goal was to come out and play to win and just really focus on our communication and they got one and kind of got hungry. And it’s kind of been our overall team goal to score first,” Duvall said. “And once we got that, we got our momentum going and we really took off.”

Hereford's Lydia Bennett takes a shot on goal in the first quarter Wednesday against Catonsville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Meeker scored an unassisted goal and Kayla Owings redirected a rebound into the cage in the second quarter for a 4-0 halftime lead.

It could have been much worse, but Catonsville goalie Allison Kitchel made three of her 15 saves in the first three minutes of the third quarter.

“She was a good keeper, not to take away from her, she did a great job, but we got everyone in today. It was a full team effort and some younger kids stepped up and it was just a really great experience,” Duvall said.

Catonsville coach Emma Walsh has seen that consistent goalie play all season.

“She is so talented and she never played field hockey before her freshman year,” Walsh said. “She was making good saves and they are clean saves that she was making.”

Hereford kept the pressure on in the second half and got goals from Maddie Fuller and Ryleigh Collins and assists from Grace Berquist and Fuller in the third quarter. Lily Walton and Collins added goals and Riley Wilson had a pair of assists in the final quarter.

Catonsville's Kaleigh Lehner advances the ball up the field in the first quarter Wednesday against Hereford. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Collins made a huge impression on her coach with the pair of tallies.

“She is kind of like our utility player where we kind of put her in where we need some legs and she can get the job done,” Duvall said. “She was impressive today.”

The Comets rarely got the ball to key offensive players Jade Pannuto and Alison Capka and didn’t take a shot on goal in the second half against a Hereford defense led by Anna Knepley and Walton.

Walsh, who was an assistant under Barb Bates the past two seasons before getting the varsity job late in the summer, has been impressed with the development of her squad. Walsh, a 2016 Catonsville graduate and former player is adapting to the new head coaching position with assistant former Comet teammate Zoe Waddell.

“When I was with Barb we were very equal so I feel like it’s really not that much of a change because we were very similar in all of our thoughts,” Walsh said.