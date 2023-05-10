Emily Hamp’s big throw closes out Carver A&T softball’s 6-5 win over Eastern Tech in Baltimore County championship game

Carver A&T softball coach Kevin Klimko knew his choice would be a gamble, whichever way he chose to go. In the end, he chose to trust his team.

With the Wildcats leading by one in the bottom of the seventh and runners on first and third with two outs in Tuesday’s Baltimore County title game, Klimko thought Eastern Tech coach Giselle Alvarez would try to send her runner from first base to get Malorie Gogel to score from third on the throw to second.

“I knew that they would likely send the runner, and I have two great players in [pitcher] Mallory Cooper and [catcher] Emily Hamp,” Klimko said. “The question was, do I let her try and throw her out knowing that the tying run would score? I put the game in Emily’s hands to win it, and she did.”

Hemp threw a perfect strike to second baseman Robyn Palmer, who tagged out Kara Smith to end the game and give Carver a 6-5 win at CCBC-Catonsville. The county championship is Carver’s first in softball.

Sophomore Hailey Frye led the Wildcats by going 3-for-4 at the plate, including a double.

The Wildcats (12-6) have now handed seven-ranked Eastern Tech (13-4) its only two Baltimore County losses of the year, both within the past two weeks.

“This feels amazing,” said Cooper, who pitched all seven innings for Carver, striking out seven. “This is my favorite team I have ever played on, and I’m so glad we could pull this off. I know I was struggling [in the circle] for a while, but my teammates picked me up. We came together as a team, and we got it done when it counted.”

For a while, it didn’t look as if that would be the case. Eastern Tech used the heart of its lineup to take a 4-1 lead after two innings, and Gogel, the Maveicks’ pitcher, was cruising along. Carver, though, gradually began to chip away at the lead.

The Wildcats scored two in the top of the fourth, using an error and an RBI by Allison Pumphrey to score two runs and cut the margin to 4-3. Carver continued its hitting in the top of the fifth.

With runners on second and third, Mia McGarvey doubled to right field, scoring Cooper and pinch-runner Joyceln Barker to give the Wildcats a 5-4 lead. Both teams scored in the sixth, setting up Hamp’s heroics in the seventh.

The championship is the culmination of four years of work for Cooper and Klimko and three years of work for Hamp, a junior. The trio saw Carver rise from the second division of Baltimore County softball to the top level last year. After a loss to Catonsville on the same field in the same game last season, the Wildcats set making a return trip to the title game a priority this year. Only this time, they wanted to win it.

“This has been building since my freshman year,” Hamp said. “It was a little rocky start [building the program], but we’ve really worked together as a team and here we are. We did it.”

Baltimore County Softball Championship

Carver A&T 6, Eastern Tech 5

CR 010 221 0 – 6 10 2

ET 040 001 0 – 5 8 3

Cooper and Hamp; Gogel, Byer, Gogel (6) and DeMasse. 2B: CR – McGarvey, Frye; ET – DeMasse, Himmelman.