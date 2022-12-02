Catonsville-Arbutus Times 2022-23 girls basketball preview: Catonsville, Lansdowne, Mount de Sales and Western Tech set to open season

Mike Mohler is beginning his 30th season as head coach at Catonsville High and his 50th season overall. The Comets defeated Perry Hall in the regional semifinals last season, (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville’s Mike Mohler began his 30th season Comets girls coach and his 50th overall season, but for the first time in eight years, he will not have a member of the Dickey family on the court.

Ashley Dickey, the team’s top scorer and an All-County first team selection last season graduated. She followed her sister, Jasmine, who led the Comets to a state championship as a junior and to the state finals as a senior. Dickey, a standout at the University of Delaware, played in the WNBA for the Dallas Wings last season and is currently playing in Italy for Crema and averaging 12.8 points.

Western Tech coach Alan Lagon will also be without his standout player from last season as Destini Ward is now playing at St. Francis, where she averages 7.3 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Ward was an All-County first team player for the Wolverines, who lost only four games, two to Hereford, including in the Baltimore County championship game and two to eventual state champion Pikesville, who defeated them in the regional finals.

Lansdowne opens the season under new coach Ronald Stewart.

Mount de Sales hopes to improve in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference with five returning varsity players under coach Trish Armstrong.

Here is a look at what to expect on the area courts this season:

Catonsville's Asaani Offer tries to put a shot over Western Tech defender Amya Pulley (33) during game won by the Wolverines last season. Offer is a starting forward for the Comets this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville

Coach: Mike Mohler, 30th season

Last season: 17-5

Players to watch: Senior co-captain Asaani Offer: “She is a fantastic rebounder, defensive player and she’s really growing into an offensive player;” Mohler said. “Asaani can play guards and she can play bigs and that’s an unbelievable combination to be able to do that.”

Senior co-captain Leah Vacin: “She is a hazard-nosed kid, she’s tough as nails. She is really doing a great job with leadership and everything.”

Junior Emily Bartlett: “She’s probably the hardest worker on the team.”

Junior Ellie Altmann: “She is our best outside shooter, no question.”

Seniors Alexis Johnson, Jordan Edwards and Eden McPherson: “Alexis is a very, very strong inside player and rebounder.”

“Jordan and Eden are the two best athletes on the team. “Jordan’s foot-speed and defensive ability is going to get her on the floor a lot. Eden goes at 110 miles an hour and is all over the place.”

Seniors Jaeyln Howard and Ny’asia Thomas, junior Kristen Stout, sophomores Aryanna Ebanks and Gianna Barracato.

Coach’s outlook: “Our issue is scoring, consistently being able to put the ball in the hole. We haven’t really found that person yet. We are not going to skill-wise, outscore anybody.”

Opening game: Catonsville at Owings Mills, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.

Lansdowne's Isabella Pagan drives towards the basket in a loss to Catonsville last year. Pagan returns to the Vikings after averaging 15 points a gam last season as a junior. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lansdowne

Coach: Ronald Stewart, first season

Last season: 4-12

Players to watch: Seniors Isabella Pagan (15 ppg last season) and Tatyana Stevens (five ppg, six steals per game). Sophomore guard/forward Raven Dunlap averaged 17.5 points on JV last season, freshman guard Madison Wurm.

Coach’s uutlook: “We are going to be a young small and fast team looking to push. We have a very favorable schedule if we can do the small things rebound, force turnovers, limit our turnovers we could end up tripling our win total from last year. It’s going to be an interesting season watching our freshman guard (Wurm) in the backcourt with seniors Pagan and Stevens.”

Opening game: Dec. 5, vs. Carver, 5:30 p.m.

Mount de Sales' Shelby Lewis drives to the basket in the first half of the Sailors' loss to Catonsville last season. Lewis returns to the Sailors after making the All-Conference team as a freshman. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mount de Sales

Coach: Trish Armstrong, 17th season

Last season: 7-14

Players to watch: Senior shooting guard Harper Eudy: “She is a three-point shooter and she’s turned into a pretty good ballhandler,” Armstrong said.

Senior forward Caroline Sloop: “In our three scrimmages, she is getting 10 boards a game, she is strong and really fast.”

Sophomore All-Conference forward Shelby Lewis: “She will get 10 boards a game and she will score in double figures for us this year.”

Junior point guard Clara Gaigler and sophomore guard Mackenzie Conley.

Depth could be priovided by sophomores Cam Weeks, Cecelia Hannibal, Ashley Hawkins, twins Mydison and Mykenzie Britton and junior Brook Frederick.

“They are all doing really well, they are just very young.”

Coach’s outlook: “Our outlook is much better than last season. Last year, coming off that COVID season was hard for everybody. If they progress and do what we ask them to do and stay healthy, I think we can be pretty competitive in the B Conference.”

Opening game: Mount de Sales at Liberty, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.

Western Tech's Imani Groce, left, looks to pass against Hereford's Annabelle Grenzer in the Baltimore County championship game won by Hereford last season. Groce returns for her senior season with the Wolverines. (Steve Ruark for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Western Tech

Coach: Alan Lagon, eighth season

Last season: 19-4

Players to watch: Seniors Danielle Weeks and Imani Groce: “Danielle is a tremendous athlete, her and Imani have a chance to have really good seasons. They are really good all-around players,” Lagon said.

Senior A’myni Lewis, juniors Ania Fredericks, Amya Pulley and Abigail Webb, sophomore Erynn Espinelli and freshman Peyton Cox should also be key contributors.

“We are really excited to have A’myni Lewis back because she tore her ACL last year and has missed the past two seasons.”

Coach’s outlook: “A lot of these kids do have talent and they need to work as a team and if they learn to do that I think we have a chance for a really good season. They need to keep growing and It’s got to be a team effort, there really aren’t any stars and they all like each other and they have a chance for a special season.”

Opening game: Manchester Valley at Western Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m.