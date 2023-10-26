Across the fields in Baltimore County: A look at the top high school sports teams and players (Oct. 26)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a look at the top performances around Baltimore County high school sports.

Hot streaks

Teams that are playing at the top of their games:

Eastern Tech girls soccer: The Mavericks won the Baltimore County championship with a 3-0 win over Dulaney on Monday. Ineza Ross-Riedel scored all three goals in the win. Eastern Tech is 13-0-2 on the season and has not allowed a goal all season.

Perry Hall football: The Gators kept their undefeated season and cemented themselves at the top of the county with a 24-20 win over Milford Mill on Friday. Down by eight in the fourth, a pick-six from Corey Costner and a go-ahead touchdown by Jacob Wagner turned the game around.

Hereford girls cross country: Led by first and second place individual finishers, Sylvia Snider and Rebekka Hillier, the Bulls won the Baltimore County team championship. The Bulls totaled 26 points beating out Dulaney (60) and Towson.

Eastern Tech boys soccer: The Mavericks avenged a loss to Franklin a week prior with a 4-0 win in Monday’s Baltimore County championship game. Tyler Germer, Michael Muchai, Joshua Cannon and Jackson Morgan had goals in the win.

Hereford field hockey: The Bulls picked up their ninth straight victory with a win over Dulaney in Monday’s Baltimore County championship game.

Towson boys cross country: The Generals nearly pulled off a perfect score at Friday’s Baltimore County championship meet. Towson had the top two individual finishers and five of the top six.

The starting lineup

Players who have been clutch performers for their teams:

Adam Green, Hereford, golf: Green shot rounds of 76 and 73 at the MPSSAA state golf championships to finish second in the Class 2A/1A tournament. He finished one shot behind Noah Wallace of North East.

Ellen Williams, Eastern Tech, girls soccer: The senior goalkeeper is the anchor for a Mavericks defense that hasn’t allowed a goal in 15 games. The latest shutout came in Monday’s Baltimore County championship game, a 3-0 win over Dulaney.

Kylie Owens, Sparrows Point, volleyball: The senior middle hitter plays all the way around for the Pointers. She is a three-year starter and a valuable piece to Sparrow Point’s undefeated season. Her coach Irene Kirkpatrick said Owens “demonstrates her passion and dedication to her team with her spirit and enthusiastic hard work.”

Sylvia Snider, Hereford cross country: Snider repeated as county champion with a win in Friday’s county championship race. Snider won in 18:31.74, leading the Bulls to the county team championship.

Kieran Mischke, Towson, cross country: Mischke continued his excellent senior season with a Baltimore County championship. He finished the 5K course at Dulaney in 16:00.34, 31 seconds ahead of second-place teammate Jack Blanchfield.

Olivia Gardner, Sparrows Point, girls soccer: The senior midfielder committed to Division II Shepherd University has five goals and three assists on the season for the Pointers, accounting for 36% of the team’s total offense.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats and performances are compiled from reports submitted to The Baltimore Sun. Coaches in all sports are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com to have athletes considered for recognition in future installments of Across the Fields.