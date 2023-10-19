Advertisement
Baltimore County Sports

Across the fields in Baltimore County: A look at the top high school sports teams and players (Oct. 19)

Baltimore Sun Media



Here’s a look at the top performances around Baltimore County high school sports.

Hot streaks

Teams that are playing at the top of their games:

Franklin boys soccer: The Indians beat Division I front-runner Eastern Tech, 3-1, on Monday. The win sets up a rematch this coming Monday in the county championship game. Franklin followed the win over the Mavericks with a 2-1 win Wednesday over Dundalk.

Milford Mill football: After a season-opening lost to Oakdale, the Millers have been unstoppable. They’ve won six straight games, allowing only 10 points in that span. Their latest win was a 56-0 win over Woodlawn. It was their fourth shutout of the season.

Dulaney field hockey: The Lions edged out Catonsville, 3-2, on Monday to secure its spot in next Monday’s county championship game at Hereford.

Sparrows Point volleyball: Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Franklin moved the Pointers to 11-0 this season as they’ve rolled through Division II. Wednesday’s match was the first time Sparrows Point dropped a set this season.

The starting lineup

Players who have been clutch performers for their teams:

Adam Green, Hereford, golf: Green won his third straight Baltimore County championship, finishing 2-under par at Wednesday’s county tournament. He was the only player in the field finishing under par. Green was also the District VI medalist, shooting a 6-under 64 at Fox Hollow. It was the lowest score in the district tournament history.

Over the season, Green’s nine-hole scoring average is a 33. He prepped for the season with multiple wins in junior tournaments over the summer.

Kate Wahler, Towson, field hockey: In a big nonconference win Friday over Fallston, Wahler had a hand in six goals, scoring four and assisting on two. She followed that performance with two more goals in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Sparrows Point. Wahler accomplishes all she has on the field while carrying a 4.0 GPA.

Malakai Dickens, Owings Mills, football: The Eagles quarterback was a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 161 yards and two scores in Friday’s win over Dulaney. He also rushed 18 times for 80 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles improved to 7-0.

Lindsey Moneymaker, Hereford, girls soccer: Moneymaker scored the game’s only goal in the Bulls’ 1-0 win over Sparrows Point last Wednesday. She scored twice in Hereford’s 3-1 win over Bryn Mawr on Monday.

Dundalk football offensive line: In Friday’s 21-3 win over Franklin, Dundalk rushed a variety of backs behind its offensive line, all to great success. As a team, Dundalk rushed for 45 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Four players rushed for at least 50 yards.

Nick Cannon, Eastern Tech, boys soccer: The Mavericks goalie has had six shutouts this season, the latest coming in Wednesday’s win over Overlea.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats and performances are compiled from reports submitted to The Baltimore Sun. Coaches in all sports are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com to have athletes considered for recognition in future installments of Across the Fields.

