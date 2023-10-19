Across the fields in Baltimore County: A look at the top high school sports teams and players (Oct. 19)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a look at the top performances around Baltimore County high school sports.

Hot streaks

Teams that are playing at the top of their games:

Franklin boys soccer: The Indians beat Division I front-runner Eastern Tech, 3-1, on Monday. The win sets up a rematch this coming Monday in the county championship game. Franklin followed the win over the Mavericks with a 2-1 win Wednesday over Dundalk.

Milford Mill football: After a season-opening lost to Oakdale, the Millers have been unstoppable. They’ve won six straight games, allowing only 10 points in that span. Their latest win was a 56-0 win over Woodlawn. It was their fourth shutout of the season.

Dulaney field hockey: The Lions edged out Catonsville, 3-2, on Monday to secure its spot in next Monday’s county championship game at Hereford.

Sparrows Point volleyball: Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Franklin moved the Pointers to 11-0 this season as they’ve rolled through Division II. Wednesday’s match was the first time Sparrows Point dropped a set this season.

The starting lineup

Players who have been clutch performers for their teams:

Adam Green, Hereford, golf: Green won his third straight Baltimore County championship, finishing 2-under par at Wednesday’s county tournament. He was the only player in the field finishing under par. Green was also the District VI medalist, shooting a 6-under 64 at Fox Hollow. It was the lowest score in the district tournament history.

Over the season, Green’s nine-hole scoring average is a 33. He prepped for the season with multiple wins in junior tournaments over the summer.

Kate Wahler, Towson, field hockey: In a big nonconference win Friday over Fallston, Wahler had a hand in six goals, scoring four and assisting on two. She followed that performance with two more goals in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Sparrows Point. Wahler accomplishes all she has on the field while carrying a 4.0 GPA.

Malakai Dickens, Owings Mills, football: The Eagles quarterback was a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 161 yards and two scores in Friday’s win over Dulaney. He also rushed 18 times for 80 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles improved to 7-0.

Lindsey Moneymaker, Hereford, girls soccer: Moneymaker scored the game’s only goal in the Bulls’ 1-0 win over Sparrows Point last Wednesday. She scored twice in Hereford’s 3-1 win over Bryn Mawr on Monday.

Dundalk football offensive line: In Friday’s 21-3 win over Franklin, Dundalk rushed a variety of backs behind its offensive line, all to great success. As a team, Dundalk rushed for 45 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Four players rushed for at least 50 yards.

Nick Cannon, Eastern Tech, boys soccer: The Mavericks goalie has had six shutouts this season, the latest coming in Wednesday’s win over Overlea.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats and performances are compiled from reports submitted to The Baltimore Sun. Coaches in all sports are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com to have athletes considered for recognition in future installments of Across the Fields.