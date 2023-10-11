Across the fields in Baltimore County: A look at the top high school sports teams and players (Oct. 11)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

From left, Dulaney volleyball's Lucy Petrella, Eileen Lee and Falynn Jordan celebrate after scoring a point against Hereford in Tuesday's match. (Haldan Kirsch/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Baltimore County high school sports.

Hot streaks

Teams that are playing at the top of their games:

Dulaney volleyball: The Lions won their sixth straight match on Tuesday, beating Hereford in four sets. After dropping the first set, the Lions rallied to take the next three and give the Bulls their first county loss.

Owings Mills football: The Eagles are one of only two undefeated football teams in the county, along with Perry Hall. They ran their record to 6-0 with a thrilling, 28-26 win Friday over Parkville. The Eagles are led by quarterback Malakai Dickens who has thrown for 662 yards, rushed for 433 yards and accounted for 13 total touchdowns.

Overlea boys soccer: The Falcons sit at 7-0 this season. Their latest win was a 2-1 overtime victory over Kenwood on Friday. In its seven games so far, Overlea is outscoring opponents, 26-2.

Hereford field hockey: The Bulls are on a six-game winning streak, averaging 4 ½ goals a game during the stretch. They have yet to lose a county game with a matchup with Sparrows Point awaiting Thursday.

Towson boys cross country: The Generals followed up their win at the Bull Run Invitational with another team title, winning the Maryland Invitational at Shawan Downs. Kieran Mischke finished second place and Evan Cline took eighth.

Perry Hall football: The Gators have been unstoppable this season, building a 6-0 record behind an offense that’s averaging 313.8 yards and 41.1 points a game.

The starting lineup

Players who have been clutch performers for their teams:

Edwin Moore, Owings Mills, football: The Eagles junior safety has done all he can to keep opposing offenses from throwing on his team. He’s intercepted eight passes so far this season.

Tylan Kilic, Dulaney, boys soccer: Kilic has hit the back of the net nine times this season for the Lions, who are on a three-game winning streak. Kilic had a goal in Monday’s 3-2 overtime victory over Franklin.

Rebekka Hillier, Hereford, girls cross country: Hillier took third in the Elite Division race when her school hosted the Bull Run Invitational. One week later, she bested another elite field at the Maryland Invitational. Hillier finished the 5K course in a personal record 18 minutes, 40 seconds.

Jacob Wagner, Perry Hall, football: In Friday’s 60-28 win over Woodlawn, Wagner averaged almost 9 yards every time he touched the ball, rushing 16 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Marco Romeo, Franklin, boys soccer: Romeo scored a golden goal in overtime as the Indians beat Hereford, 2-1, on Tuesday. In seven games this season, Romeo has four goals and three assists.

Lucy Petrella, Dulaney, volleyball: Petrella has gotten the Lions’ offense going during their winning streak, totaling 23 assists in a win Thursday over Perry Hall and tossing up 34 more in Tuesday’s win over Hereford.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats and performances are compiled from reports submitted to The Baltimore Sun. Coaches in all sports are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com to have athletes considered for recognition in future installments of Across the Fields.