Baltimore County Sports

Across the fields in Baltimore County: A look at the top high school sports teams and players (Nov. 2)

Baltimore Sun Media

Here’s a look at the top performances around Baltimore County high school sports.

Regional champions

Baltimore County field hockey and soccer teams that won region titles:

Dulaney field hockey: The county runner-up Lions opened the Class 3A North Region I playoffs with a decisive 8-0 win over Aberdeen. They beat neighboring rival Towson, 1-0, to win the regional championship.

Hereford field hockey: The Bulls are on an 11-game winning streak that carried them through a county championship win over Dulaney and into the playoffs. The Bulls opened the 2A North I regional with a 10-0 win over Patapsco before winning the championship, 1-0, against North Harford.

Sparrows Point field hockey: The Pointers were the third seed in 1A South Region I but beat Pikesville, 10-1, in the semifinals, then handed Carver A&T its first loss, 2-0, in the finals.

Dundalk boys soccer: The county Division II champion Owls advanced as the three seed out of 4A North Region I. They beat Kenwood, 2-1, in the region semifinal, then avenged a regular season loss to Parkville with a 3-0 win in the regional final.

Towson boys soccer: The Generals were the five seed in 3A North Region I, but beat Catonsville, 2-1 in overtime; Overlea, 6-2, in the semifinals; and Dulaney, 3-0, to win the regional title.

Sparrows Point boys soccer: The Pointers have leaned on their defense all season and it carried them through 2A North Region I. They beat Dunbar, 6-1, then upset county champion Eastern Tech in the final, 2-1.

Hereford boys soccer: The Bulls won their two 2A North Region II playoff games by a combined score of 14-0. That includes an 11-0 win in the semifinal, then another 3-0 shutout of top-seeded Milford Mill in the final.

Perry Hall girls soccer: The Gators were just 2-7-2 in the regular season and were seeded fourth in 4A North Region I. They opened by beating Western, 10-0, then blasted top seed Dundalk, 13-0 in the semifinal. They won the title with a 3-0 win over Kenwood.

Towson girls soccer: The Generals entered as the fifth seed in 3A North Region I. They won their first-round game, 10-0, over Lansdowne. After beating top-seeded Overlea, 10-0, in the semifinal, they closed with a 1-0 overtime win over Dulaney.

Sparrows Point girls soccer: After a 12-0 win over Chesapeake in the 2A North Region I semifinal, the Pointers did what no other team has done this year: Score on Eastern Tech. Not only did they score, they scored twice, upsetting the Mavericks, 2-0, for the regional title.

Hereford girls soccer: The Bulls, the top seed in 2A North Region II, got a bye into the regional championship game where they scored a decisive 11-0 win over New Town.

The starting lineup

Players who have been clutch performers for their teams:

Oliver Shive, Hereford, boys soccer: The Bulls junior came up big in their regional championship win over Milford Mill, scoring a pair of goals, including one off a corner kick.

Graham Gleason, Towson, boys soccer: Gleason scored a pair of goals to help the Generals get past Dulaney in Tuesday’s regional championship game.

Aubrey Wolinski, Hereford, field hockey: Wolinski scored the game’s only goal in the Bulls’ 1-0 victory over North Harford in Tuesday’s regional final.

Malachi Bryant, Owings Mills, football: Bryant caught four passes for 105 yards and two scores in the Eagles’ 20-15 win over Hereford to close an undefeated regular season.

Chase Stubel, Sparrows Point, boys soccer: Stubel had a goal and an assist for the Pointers in Tuesday’s regional final win over Eastern Tech.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats and performances are compiled from reports submitted to The Baltimore Sun. Coaches in all sports are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com to have athletes considered for recognition in future installments of Across the Fields.

