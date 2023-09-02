Dundalk football prevails in defensive battle with Crofton, 10-7

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dundalk coaches talk to their football team following Friday's 10-7 win over Crofton in the season opener. (Aidan Thomas)

Locked in a defensive battle with a feisty Crofton team, the Dundalk Owls dug in. They played to their identity as a physical football program and emerged with a gritty 10-7 season-opening win.

Dundalk held the ball for over 17 minutes in the second half, including an eight-minute drive that yielded the game-winning field goal.

The Owls leaned on Jacquan Jenkins and Desmond Oxendine running behind an offensive line that seemingly got stronger as the game wore on. Jenkins ran seven times for 45 yards, exiting late in the third quarter with an injury. Oxendine was the workhorse, churning out 89 yards on 16 carries.

“Give credit to Crofton. They played a heck of a game,” Dundalk coach Tom Abel said. “They’re a tough team. They weren’t afraid of us; they humbled us. We got a lot of growing to do. Some tweaks here and there … but we will be just fine.”

Abel praised his running back duo for their efforts.

“With those two right there, it’s a two-headed monster,” Abel said. “I love those two, the way they run. They play that physical, Dundalk style of football.”

Under center, sophomore Micah Williams shook off a shaky passing start and developed a strong connection with junior receiver AJ Smith. Williams completed 8 of 14 passes for 89 yards, with five of those completions going to Smith. The sophomore completed just one of his first five passes, including one interception, but put together a resilient effort to keep Dundalk afloat offensively.

Crofton struggled to generate much offensively, mustering just 101 yards of total offense. Almost all of that came on their lone touchdown, a 70-yard run from Michael Queen. Crofton moved the ball on occasion, but they committed a barrage of penalties and miscues that set them behind the chains.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We’d start drives, and then we’d back ourselves up,” Crofton coach Todd Sommerville said. “It’s hard to play offense when you’re backed up, first-and-15, first-and-20, turning third-and-shorts into third-and-long.”

The game remained scoreless into the final minutes of the first half. But with 5:15 to play, the Owls took possession and orchestrated an 11-play, 67-yard drive. For all the success on the ground, Williams was instrumental to the game’s first score, displaying some of the talent that earned him the starting nod as a sophomore. He completed two passes, including a 27-yarder on fourth down under heavy duress.

As the seconds ticked down in the half, Dundalk was stopped on the 1-yard line with about 12 seconds to play. Rather than call their final timeout, Williams got the offense situated and took the ball himself, surging into the end zone on a quarterback sneak for a 7-0 lead with two seconds to play in the half.

“Micah is young, he’s a young guy. But he’s got a lot of moxie and a lot of poise. You’ve seen flashes of what he can do,” Abel said. “He’s got to learn to become a game manager, but he’ll be just fine. I’ve seen some really good things out of him. Looking forward to the future.”

In the second half, the Cardinals utilized some misdirection to get Queen free around the edge, and 70 yards and an extra point later, the game was tied. Dundalk fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Crofton a prime chance to take a stunning lead. However, holding and intentional grounding penalties sent the Cardinals tumbling backward before settling for a punt.

From there, Dundalk’s physical offense took over. The Owls controlled the ball for 13 of the final 17 minutes, starting with an eight-minute drive to take the lead. Oxendine, Jenkins and junior Christian Cofield kept the chains moving with tough yards on the ground. Once again, Williams made key plays through the air, converting a third-and-14 in the drive. His most important throw, however, didn’t even net a first down. On third-and-goal from the 17, Williams connected with Smith for 12 yards. That gave Dundalk kicker Jason Keener a manageable 22-yard field goal attempt, and the senior converted with ease.

Jaden Dawkins brought Crofton back into Dundalk territory with a 28-yard run, but the Cardinals fumbled the ensuing snap, losing 12 yards. They eventually faced fourth-and-23 and punted with 5:18 remaining. That was the last time the Cardinals saw the ball.

Greg Maddux, Dylan Holt, Andre Andrades, Mike Campbell and Dylan Anderson led the way on the Dundalk’s offensive line as the Owls wore out the clock. Of that group, Andrades is the only senior, and Anderson is the only junior, but the sophomore-laden line performed admirably in the season opener.

“We’re young up front. We got a lot of things to work on,” Abel said. “But we did start to lean on [the offensive line] and get physical, play physical football like we usually do.”

Despite the loss, the energy in the Crofton postgame huddle was high, as the Cardinals seemingly recognized the significance of their inaugural effort of the 2023 season.

“The effort tonight was fantastic, top to bottom,” Sommerville said. “The guys played hard, they played with heart. It was a heck of a ballgame.”