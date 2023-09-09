Concordia Prep football blanks Old Mill, 46-0, led by stingy defense and Keshawn Mister’s four touchdowns

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Players from Old Mill gather before a high school football game against Concordia Prep, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Millersville. (Terrance Williams for The Capital) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Coming off a heartbreaking one-point loss last week to the reigning MIAA A Conference champion Archbishop Spaulding, Concordia Prep traveled to Old Mill ready to avenge the tough loss.

From the opening kickoff, the Saints played with speed and aggression, and the Old Mill Patriots, a team looking to contend in Anne Arundel County and Class 4A, had no answers. Concordia Prep made plays in all three phases, taking a 32-0 halftime lead en route to a 46-0 victory.

“We know this is a really good program. Over the years, they’ve fielded really good teams, and they are a great team,” Concordia head coach Joe Battaglia said after the game. “We had to be locked in and not let the emotions of last week affect us this week, and I was proud of how we came out.”

The Saints (2-1) set the tone from the start and scored on five of their six first-half drives, gaining 172 yards of offense. On the other side of the ball, Concordia Prep stifled Old Mill (1-1) in every way, holding the Patriots to minus-4 yards throughout the first half.

The Patriots gained just one first down, which came with 18 seconds left in the half. The Saints keyed in on Patriots’ running back Maximus Jones, last year’s leading rusher in Anne Arundel county.

“You got to tackle. … He’s a special player,” Battaglia said. “We knew he was going to be their feature and how they were going to try to beat us. We had to get guys to the ball, get him on the ground, and I thought we did a great job of that today.”

The Patriots couldn’t do much against a stout Concordia defense.

“We have to get first downs, keep their offense off the field and give us some momentum. And that did not come to fruition,” Old Mill head coach Mike Pfisterer Jr. said. “We have to be able to have other guys step up; we can’t be a one-man show. But we can move forward from this, find our weaknesses, and fix it.”

Concordia Prep senior quarterback Keshawn Mister was the catalyst doing a little bit of everything. In the first half he ran for 65 yards and two scores, caught a 26-yard touchdown pass and threw for 92 yards and another touchdown.

The first half wasn’t completely flawless for Concordia, as it got off to a bit of a sloppy start. The Saints turned the ball over on downs on their first drive. After their defense forced a turnover, Concordia needed just 17 yards for its first touchdown drive. However, it took eight plays and was only made possible when the officials flagged Old Mill for roughing the passer on a fourth down stop.

Concordia Prep's Keshawn Mister runs the ball during the first half of Friday's game against Old Mill. Mister accounted for four touchdowns in the Saints' shutout win. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

From there, it was all Saints, all the time. Old Mill generated no momentum and saw its punt blocked on the ensuing drive. Mister scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. On the Saints’ next offensive drive, Mister flashed his arm talent, slinging a 52-yard completion to senior receiver Jaylin Harcum. He later finished the drive with a 2-yard rushing score.

Mister and the Saints punctuated the first half with two more scores. The senior quarterback produced a couple of highlight-reel plays on both drives. First, facing a third-and-13, Mister got tripped up by the pass rush, caught himself and then scrambled around the right end for a 32-yard gain. He found Harcum four plays later for a 4-yard touchdown pass. On the final Concordia drive of the half, the Saints needed one play. Mister, also listed as a wide receiver on the roster, lined up out wide, and junior quarterback Abasi Clinton lofted up a 26-yard pass. Mister elevated and high-pointed the ball for the touchdown reception, putting a bow on a dominant first half.

“He’s a special football player,” Battaglia said of Mister. “He plays multiple positions. Great leader of the team. He was able to get some explosive plays today and I was really excited for him.”

The second half was a mere formality, and Concordia Prep piled on with a couple more touchdowns, seeing promising performances from depth pieces on their roster. Clinton played the whole second half and launched his second touchdown pass late in the second half for the game’s final score with seven minutes to play.