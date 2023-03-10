Cam Sparrow’s clutch play leads No. 4 New Town boys basketball to Class 2A state title with 64-57 win over Largo

New Town head coach Derek Wise, right, celebrates with championship trophy after beating Largo 64-57 to win MPSSAA State Class 2A championship game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — After a win over Wicomico in Tuesday’s Class 2A semifinal, New Town coach Derek Wise admitted his team was a bit nervous to start the game. Thursday night’s state championship game against Largo was the complete opposite — the Titans were ready and played fast and aggressively from the opening tip.

But after blitzing the Lions with active, hands-on defense and a more confident offensive attack, the championship came down to the final minute. Cam Sparrow’s go-ahead 3-point play with 57 seconds left brought New Town its first state title in seven years, defeating Largo, 64-57, at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

“Proud of my guys,” Wise said. “They battled through some tough situations and we were able to pull out the win.”

The title was the No. 4 Titans fourth overall and the first since back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016. It culminated a season-long quest for respect for the Titans, whether it was the two-game road trip to Pennsylvania back in January or the rematch against Parkville for the Baltimore County championship — just days after the Knights came out and beat the Titans. Wise’s face beamed with pride as he marveled at the message sent by his program winning a state title this year.

“We run from no one, we always play against the best year in and year out,” he said. “This year, no one can say they were better than us.”

In a tie game, the Titans turned to their leading scorer — Sparrow.

The senior averaged 19.5 points a game this season and finished with a team-high 17 Thursday. But no five points have ever been bigger than the ones that came in the final minute.

His 3-point play gave the Titans the lead, then his two clutch foul shots protected it. After a defensive stop, he assisted Brown on a dunk for the season’s final basket, seconds before the team rushed the floor.

“We worked all year for the big moments,” Sparrow said. “I knew I could get it done.”

Sparrow started the game hot, scoring 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter as the Titans began the game on a 10-2 run. Sparrow pushed the pace for the offense, attacking the rim while looking for his shot and finding others when they were open.

“I wanted to get going from the start,” Sparrow said. “Wanted to put the pressure on them on both ends of the floor.”

Largo battled back, overcoming the early deficit to tie the game just seconds before the half. The young Lions played cool and calm like they were back at home and without a care in the world. Sophomore Cameron Ward and freshman Christian Ware matched the Titans shot for shot, even chipping in on the boards themselves as the referees let both teams play the physical style that carried them all the way to the final game.

“We had moments where we executed really well,” Largo coach Rodney Ward said. “We just didn’t make the plays we needed down the stretch.”

In the blink of an eye, New Town opened the second half on a 10-0 run. With Sparrow leading the charge, Jaden Brown got more involved inside, taking the ball straight to the rim with conviction as the Titans seemingly took control of the game, leading by as many as 12.

“We were just taking advantage of what the defense showed us,” Brown said. “When they keyed in on Cam and [Arrington Greenfield], we had to step up.”

A run like that would have been the end for a majority of teams, but the Lions weathered the storm. Coach Ward did what he has been doing all season: rely on his young guns to buckle down and remain mentally tough.

“We’ve been a resilient team all year despite our youth,” he said. “But eventually, that bill is gonna come due even when you do have young studs going up against the combination of experience and skill that they have.”

With just a three-point lead heading into the final quarter of the season, New Town saw the growth that has propelled the team throughout this title run.

“It all comes back to our chemistry,” Jamal Price said. “From Day 1, we worked with each other and trusted each other because we knew we could reach this moment right here.”

Greenfield got in on the scoring for New Town in a back-and-forth final quarter. The senior’s left-handed floater over an outstretched Jared Mobley was just another one of the many clutch fourth-quarter baskets Titans fans have seen him hit this season.

With Ward switching to a zone late in the game to keep the two guards, Greenfield and Sparrow at bay, the Titans turned inside to Brown and Price. With the two consistently crashing the boards and making tough free throws after getting fouled, the Titans were able to secure one of the final possessions with just a minute left in the game.

From there it was all Sparrow, hitting the go-ahead basket with under a minute left, then stopping Largo on the other end to clinch the championship.