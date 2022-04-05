Hereford girls lacrosse gets past John Carroll in double overtime, 9-8, in a game between coaching sisters

At the beginning of overtime at Monday’s girls lacrosse game between Hereford and John Carroll, the two coaches met with the officials. As the officials started to talk about the procedures for the overtime, both coaches looked at each other … and laughed.

“We just knew it would come down to this,” Hereford coach Kelly Swift said.

When Swift looked at the opposing coach, John Carroll’s Abbey Stock, she saw a fierce competitor. She also saw her little sister.

In the end, Swift’s team got the better of Stock’s, as Maya Antonakas scored with 1:24 left in the second overtime to lead Hereford to a 9-8 victory.

When the game ended, the two sisters embraced. They also thought about, in the words of the late Jerry Garcia, what a long, strange trip it’s been.

“You just can’t make this up,” said Stock.

The two sisters grew up in a lacrosse family. Though Stock is the youngest, she has the most head coaching experience. Swift got her chance this season when she took over Hereford, her alma mater.

“[Abbey’s] been the head coach at John Carroll for years, and I was her assistant there for seven seasons,” Swift said. “When I got the job at Hereford, this game was already scheduled. It’s something we’ve been looking forward to for a while. We talk every day. I walked up to her and she told me ‘I’m not talking to you right now.’ We have a family function to go to after this, and we knew one of us would not be happy.”

The two coaches got their money’s worth as far as the game went. The Bulls rushed out to a 6-3 halftime lead, but it took John Carroll exactly two minutes to score three goals coming out of the break to tie the game at 6.

The Patriots weren’t done there, using goals by Lydia Ward and Caitlyn Duranchuk to take an 8-6 lead with 12:22 remaining.

After Swift took a time out, the Bulls looked like a different team. Lindsey Moneymaker, with an assist from Maddie Fuller, scored with 9:41 left to cut the deficit in half, and the Bulls won the ensuing draw and scored on a shot that was initially stopped by Patriots keeper Julia Ward, but dribbled over the line to tie the game at 8 with 9:12 left.

It appeared that Hereford would win the game in regulation, but Ward made a fantastic save on Fuller with 13 seconds left to force overtime.

Both teams had possession in the first overtime and Ward was again called upon to make a great save to extend the game.

After controlling the ball for most of the three-minute second overtime, Antonakas finally ended the game when she beat Ward from in close to secure the victory.

“I played with her in club lacrosse and she’s a fantastic goalie,” Antonakas said of Ward. “I didn’t think I could get open, but then I saw a chance and I went for it, and the ball went in.”

Stock took the loss in stride.

“We have a really young team, and I was pleased with the way they came back. We have 13 sophomores on our team, so we’re still growing,” Stock said. “Yeah, it stings a little, but I lost to my sister, and my best friend in the world. I never want to lose, but the fact that I lost to her makes it a little more bearable.”

Hereford 9, John Carroll 8, 2 OT

Goals: JC – Durancjhek 2, Vail 2, L. Ward, Lutz, Kelly, King; H – Moneymaker 3, Antonakas 3, Peterson 2, Ziegler.

Assists: JC – L. Ward; H – Peterson, Ziegler, Izzo, Fuller.

Saves: JC – J. Ward 7; H – McGonigle 5.