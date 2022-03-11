No. 15 Pikesville girls basketball rallies past Catoctin to win Class 1A state championship, 51-42

COLLEGE PARK — The Pikesville Panthers had to beat two opponents in the Class 1A state title game at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center on Thursday: the Catoctin Cougars and themselves. Luckily for Pikesville, it accomplished both.
The Panthers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit and used a decisive fourth-quarter to defeat the Cougars, 51-42, to win the school’s second straight state championship, with a two-year break in the middle because of COVID.
Pikesville outscored Catoctin 20-7 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers (19-4) were again led by freshman Amori Jarrett, who topped all scorers with 20 points. The Cougars from Frederick County were led by Taylor Smith’s 19 points.
“It was a tough, hard-fought win for us,” Pikesville coach Michael Dukes said. “We were out of sync in the first half, but we showed a lot of composure and persevered.”
The Panthers were their own worst enemy in the first half. Most of Catoctin’s points were uncontested layups as the Cougars (23-3) shot 45% from the field in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Pikesville shot only 28% in the first quarter, and 6% in the second. The Panthers, frankly, were lucky to only be down only 10, 25-15, at halftime.
“We didn’t adjust well to what they were doing. I told them [at the half] not to panic,” Dukes said. “I knew we could guard them better than we were. We also started playing a little better defense, and it really helped us to make that adjustment.”
The Panthers switched to a 2-3 zone, and it started to pay immediate dividends. Pikesville held the Cougars to only 10 third-quarter points, while scoring 16 of their own — seven by Jarrett — to cut the margin to 35-31 after the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Pikesville. The Panthers tied the game at 37 on a Jarrett layup with 4:30 left. Catoctin’s Emily Williams hit one of two free throws to give the Cougars the lead back, but a Tykeisha Hill layup gave Pikesville the lead again, 39-38, with 3:34 left.
Catoctin jumped back ahead on a Taylor Smith jumper for a 42-41 lead with 2:02 left.
From then on, it was all Pikesville.
The Panthers got a basket by Amya Moore to take the lead with 1:20 left. After a foul, Pikesville got two free throws from Jarret to run the lead to 45-42. On two successive possessions, the Cougars tried 3-pointers from Williams and Kayden Glotfelty, but both were blocked by Jarrett. The Panthers scored the game’s final 10 points to end the game and win the title.
“We like to run, and we get a lot of our points on transition opportunities,” Catoctin coach Amy Entwhistle said. “They switched to the 2-3 zone, and we started to become a little passive. They played with a sense of urgency in the second half, and that’s a credit to Pikesville. Even when we had the lead [at the half], we knew it would be a battle and they wouldn’t quit.”
“I told our team at halftime that we were only down five buckets, and to settle down,” said Amayah Frazier, Pikeville’s only senior and the only player to play on both championship teams. “After the first basket of the second half, I knew we were good.”
Dukes says the title was special for him.
“I really wanted this one bad,” Dukes said. “We lost to McDonogh and Hereford earlier in the year, I knew we had to get tougher and finish the deal, especially defensively. It meant everything for us to finish the deal.”
Girls Class 1A State Championship
Pikesville 51, Catoctin 42
PIKESVILLE – Jarrett 20, Frazier 4, Kelsey 1, Mayles 8, Hill 7, Moore 4, Weems 2, Taylor 5. Totals 18 16-23 51.
Latest Baltimore County Sports
CATOCTIN – Williams 1, Smith 7, Wivell 10, Smith 19, Gadra 2, Glotfelty 3. Totals 19 7-12 42. Halftime: C, 25-15.