Hereford falls in second round of football playoffs to New Town

The rematch between Hereford and New Town in the Class 2A North Region final was a far cry from what transpired during week three of the regular season.
In that contest, the two teams combined for 76 points and New Town (8-3) emerged with a 48-28 victory.
In a playoff game on Nov. 19, both defenses and running games were highlighted and again New Town came out on top.
The Titans broke a 6-6 tie with 9-yard touchdown run from sophomore Zavion Woodard and the Titans’ defense bent, but never allowed the Bulls to score the rest of the way and they left with a 12-6 victory at Woodlawn High.
“I saw the line open it up for me and we executed,” said Woodard, who finished with 158 yards rushing on 25 carries. “The running game was okay and we stuck together and played hard.”
“He is a beast. He impressed me the most,” Hereford coach Ric Evans said.
Woodard’s running ability was not a surprise to New Town coach Mike Savage.
“He was heaven sent. He has God-given talent and you can’t teach what he has,” said Savage, who noted he has over 1,600 yards rushing this season.
Woodard was featured on New Town’s first drive when they took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards on 15 plays.
Woodard had 41 yards on the drive, including a 1-yard dive for the touchdown with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
Quarterback Brian Williams scrambled for 16 yards and Bryson Hawkins had an 11-yard run for a first down during the drive.
MJ Harris blocked the extra-point and the Titans led, 6-0.
Hereford’s opening drive mirrored the Titans.
The Bulls (7-4) went 83 yards in 18 plays and they took 10:36 off the clock.
It ended with quarterback Gavin Walter sneaking it in from one inch away.
Walter (28 carries, 100 yards) had 46 hard rushing yards during the march.
Connor Dunay added runs of 10 and 15 yards on pitch outs.
Zion Antoine blocked the extra point and the game was tied at 6-all with 5:34 left in the half.
Neither team scored again the rest of the half and the entire third quarter as both defenses stiffened.
Hereford got a sack from Gino Pisano that forced a third and 17 from the 11, but Woodward got the first down with a 27-yard run that got the Titans out of a huge hole.
Pisano and Josh Snyder stuffed Woodard for a 1-yard loss on the next play and the Bulls eventually forced a punt that gave the Bulls the ball with 2:56 left in the half.
They punted and held with Titans with a key play coming when Dustin Krotec pressured quarterback Williams and Nate Herbkersman got a sack.
The tide turned late in the third quarter after Hereford got the ball at the 50 with 2:36 remaining.
Three short runs, that included a stop by New Town’s Gerrell Johnson, set up a fourth and three from the Titans 43.
Connor Dunay was stopped on fourth down by Antoine and a host of Titans and the Bulls lost the ball on downs with 17.9 left in the third quarter.
A short run by Teon Dukes ended the quarter and Woodard took it the final 46 yards on four carries for the touchdown.
A 20-yard run was aided by a face mask penalty and he scored from nine yards out on the next play.
The two-point conversion was denied and the Titans led 12-6 with 10:56 left in the game.
Hereford answered on its next drive, that included a 30-yard pass from Walter to Pisano and 15-yard run by Dominic Pugh.
After Pugh’s run, the Bulls had gone 62 yards in seven plays and had first and goal from the seven.
After a 2-yard gain by Walter on the first play, Walter Ransom III tackled Dunay for a 3-yard loss setting up third and goal from the eight.
Walter gained two on the next play, but he was stopped by Nykholas Hutchinson, setting up fourth and goal at the six.
Walter was corralled by Tyler Booker and company after a loss of one and the Bulls turned the ball over on downs with 4:08 left in the game.
Hereford got the ball back with under three minutes left, but its final drive ended in a fumble recovered by Johnson.
“I give the Hereford coaches all the credit in the world, I kind of hated that we had to play them,” Savage said.
Hereford’s Evans, who said he is retiring from coaching football after the game, returned the praise.
“Those guys are tough. I wish them nothing but the best,” said Evans, who plans to continue coaching the baseball team.
The coach also marveled at his senior quarterback Walter, who absorbed multiple hits and kept on competing with extra effort.
Latest Baltimore County Sports
“Gavin has been the biggest player all year,” Evans said. “Even if he was hurt, he kept playing.”