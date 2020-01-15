The numbers may be down for the Hereford wrestling team, but that hasn’t stopped the Bulls from working hard to improve.
They took another step in the right direction with a 60-18 victory at Loch Raven Tuesday night.
“We don’t have as many kids out as we normally have and we are doing the best we can with what we got,” Hereford coach Ron Causey said.
Hereford got pins from Max Zinkhan (160), Connor Kyger (182), Ben Heffer (285), Owen Bell (106), Morgan Vandergrift (126), Emerson Lehnert (132), Jack Wickiser (138) and Kyle Clark (152).
The Raiders got a pin from Gabe Simon (170).
Hereford is 5-1 in regular-season dual meets and 12-9 including tournaments.
The match was close in the early moments as Simon’s pin countered Zinkhan’s and it was tied 6-6.
Kyger’s second-period pin pushed the lead to 12-6.
Cameron Olson’s forfeit win bumped the lead to 18-6, but the Raiders made it 18-12 with a forfeit accepted by Kevin Jones at 220 which cut it to six, 18-12.
At that point, Loch Raven coach Anthony Menegatti thought his young squad, that includes only two seniors, had a chance.
Hereford ended those hopes by winning seven matches with six pins down the stretch.
“It was kind of close and a pin either way could swing that match real quick, but they were the ones that got the matches,” said Menegatti, who was still glad to compete against the Bulls. “It’s always good wrestling Hereford because they are always a good gauge to see where you are at.”
For the Bulls coaching staff, the optimism stems from freshman Bell (16-5), senior captains Wickiser (14-7) and Drew Bowen, sophomore captain Vandergrift (9-4) and juniors Conner Kyger (18-3) and Ben Heffer (17-14).
Bell has made an immediate impact at 106 pounds and he won his match in 1:13 despite having a chance for the pin earlier.
Causey motioned to let him up and take him down again in hopes of getting more mat time.
“That’s a good plan, I could always wrestle more,” said Bell, who wasn’t frazzled about joining the varsity after finishing third in the state a a junior league standout in Hereford. “I’m not really nervous, It’s always been a team thing. I’ve known these kids for awhile.”
Causey is looking forward to getting to know him for four years.
“He’s a great kid, hard worker, great attitude, very technical,” Causey said. “He’s wrestled some of the best kids in the state and he’s wrestled them really well and really tough and he’s beaten some of the top kids in the state, so he’s ranked in the state. He’s a very humble, wonderful kid.”
At the Bauerlein Duals, Bell, who is currently ranked 11th in Billy B’s Official Maryland High School Rankings, was 7-1 and he was 6-2 at the Iron Horse tournament.
His work ethic stems from the rest of the veterans on the squad.
“They are really good kids, they are working hard and we may not be the most talented team we’ve ever had, but they are working hard and they are having fun,” Causey said. “Slowly, but surely we are getting better.”
Scoring
Hereford 60, Loch Raven 18
160: Max Zinkhan (H) fall Joshua Grover (LR), 2:40
170: Gabe Simon (LR) fall George Koutsoukas (H), 2:58
182: Connor Kyger (H) fall Greg Coleman (LR),1:29
195: Cameron Olson (H) won by forfeit
220: Kevin Jones (LR) won by forfeit
285: Ben Heffer (H) fall Tony Dong (LR), 3:59
106: Owen Bell (H) fall Sequan Conway (LR), 1:13
113: Zachary Soitarkos (LR) won by forfeit
120: Double forfeit
126: Morgan Vandergrift (H) fall Joshua Muthii (LR) 0:37
132: Emerson Lehnert (H) fall Connor Persaud (LR), 3:23
138: Jack Wickiser (H) fall Jayson Strawberry (LR), 1:28
145: Drew Bowen (H) won by forfeit
152: Kyle Clark (H) fall Sam Ghimire (LR) 0:57