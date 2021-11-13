(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Sports Baltimore County Maryland Glenelg vs Hereford Class 2A field hockey final | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 13, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Glenelg and Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista) Glenelg vs Hereford field hockey state final Glenelg teammates celebrate their 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford field hockey state final Glenelg teammates crowd around their championship trophy following the team's 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Glenelg's Kamryn Henson celebrates after getting her medal following the team's 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's AJ Eyre, center, plays the ball thru the legs of Hereford's Kennedy Ziegler as she moves between her and Maddie Magliocca, right, during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg head coach Nicole Trunzo holds her 14-month-old daughter Mckinley as she raises the championship trophy following the team's 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Hereford's Riley Hackett, left, tries to maneuver away from pressure by Glenelg's Madeline Key during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Madeline Key, left, tries to put a shot past the stick of Hereford's Kennedy Ziegler during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre controls the ball as she's pressure by Hereford's Lydia Bennett during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre moves with the ball, drawing pressure from Hereford's Morgan Hackett during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg teammates celebrate their 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg poses with their championship trophy following their 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Glenelg's Madeline Key looks to send the ball up the field against Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Skyler Rill and Hereford's Katherine Seal battle for control of the ball during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Hereford poses with their finalist trophy following the team's 1-0 loss to Glenelg during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Glenelg's Kamryn Henson starts to celebrates after putting a shot past Hereford goalie Bailey Berquist and defender Olivia Barnard for a fourth quarter score during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Sophie Cipolla takes a selfie with her Glenelg teammates following the team's 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg and Hereford players line up on the field during introductions for the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Glenelg's AJ Eyre jumps into the arms of Kamryn Henson as the team celebrates a fourth quarter goal by Henson against Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Hereford's Maddie Magliocca plays the ball in on a corner against Glenelg during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)