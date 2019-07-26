Former Atholton quarterback finding home on football field in France

“We’re a pretty historically good club in France,” said Casey of his team. “So, it was great because my club looked out for us as far as our housing. We had a car, we had transportation with the train and bus passes and meals. To live over there and be cared for and to have everything taken care of was like college, but it was better. You were on your own, you didn’t have a dorm, you felt like you were out there on your own.