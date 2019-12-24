The Lion’s Roar Marching Band was invited back by a London parade selection committee after its 2015 and 2011 performances, and will join 19 other U.S. high school marching bands and 8,000 other U.S. performers during “one of the most televised events around the world,” said Barry Chesky, who has been director of the Timonium High School band for the past 16 years.